George Russell hints towards an aggressive approach fighting Max Verstappen for the win in Canada - “I’ve got a few more points on my license”

George Russell hinted at adopting an aggressive approach at the race start as he prepares to go wheel-to-wheel with Max Verstappen after clinching pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix. The 27-year-old clocked the fastest lap of the session to secure the top starting spot at the Montreal event.

The British driver, who recorded his second consecutive pole position at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, was quizzed about his race start strategy—especially considering he would be lining up alongside Verstappen. In response, Russell offered a cheeky remark about being aggressive.

"We are mates, it's all good. I've got a few more points on my licence to play with. Let's see (laughs),” he said via Sky Sports.

The response from the three-time Grand Prix winner appeared to be a subtle dig at Max Verstappen, who is currently just one penalty point away from receiving a race ban within a calendar year. The Dutch driver was most recently handed three penalty points at the Spanish Grand Prix following a collision with Russell.

In recent years, both Verstappen and Russell have been involved in various on-track incidents, which have subtly spilled over into their words during press conferences and media interactions. With both drivers set to line up alongside each other at the Montreal circuit, their ongoing tension adds another layer of intrigue to a Canadian Grand Prix that is fast becoming a spectacle.

Max Verstappen spoke about his penalty points after qualifying alongside George Russell

Max Verstappen aired his thoughts on his penalty points after locking out the front row alongside George Russell at the Canadian Grand Prix. The four-time world champion qualified in second place for the Montreal race.

Following his qualifying session, the Dutch driver spoke to the media to share his thoughts about his penalty points—considering he is within a point of a race ban. However, responding to the question, Verstappen dismissed the chatter, dubbing the talks childish.

“I don’t need to hear it again. It is really pissing me off. I mean, you’re speaking about it on Thursday—it is such a waste of time. It’s very childish. That’s why I also don’t want to say too much. It is really annoying, this world that we live in,” he said via Sky Sports.

While Max Verstappen appeared a little displeased about discussing the penalty points, the Red Bull Racing driver—if he avoids any incident during the Canadian Grand Prix main race—will see two of his penalty points cancelled at the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix, and a further two expire at the Mexico Grand Prix later in the F1 season.

Verstappen remains in the hunt for a fifth consecutive Drivers’ Championship and will aim to clinch victory as he looks to close the gap to the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

