George Russell jokes about releasing a nude calendar like his 35-year-old predecessor if he doesn't have a contract next season

George Russell had a witty take when asked about his contract renewal with Mercedes. The British driver has yet to receive an extension from the Silver Arrows, and amid this, he mentioned Valtteri Bottas' way of generating income if he does not race in Formula 1 next year.
Russell joined Mercedes in 2022 alongside Lewis Hamilton and replaced Bottas. The ongoing season is his fourth season in Toto Wolff's team, and after Hamilton's departure, he is the rightful leader of the team.
Throughout his four years in Mercedes, the man from King's Lynn has impressed his team and critics with his performance. However, he has yet to receive a contract extension from the Silver Arrows as his stay runs out at the end of this season.
When asked about the same, Russell joked to the media that he has a different way of generating income if things do not fall his way. Speaking about this, the British driver said, via The Race:
"I'm considering the calendar. If I don't have a contract next year, I need to bring the calendar out to bring the income in."
Russell's lighthearted statement came to light as Bottas released a calendar of his bare backside in 2023 and generated an income of $150,000. However, the Mercedes reserve driver donated all the money to the men's health charity, Movember.
George Russell certain of F1 stay in 2026: "I know I'm going to be on the grid"
Although George Russell has yet to receive the contract extension from Mercedes, the British driver was certain that he would remain in the paddock next year. Speaking about this, the Mercedes man said, via Motorsports:
"I've said many times, I'm not concerned at all about next year. I know I'm going to be on the grid next year. I feel that I'm driving better than ever. I still feel I've got more in the tank," Russell said.
"I feel ready to fight for a world championship, and I think results like today, when we got half a chance of a good result, we're there to take it, and I'm pretty relaxed, just enjoying the moment, enjoying my racing, and just taking it week by week.”
Thanks to his Canadian GP victory last weekend, George Russell saw a mammoth improvement on his Drivers' championship points, which increased to 136 points after 10 races and two Sprints. Oscar Piastri of McLaren leads the championship with 198 points, followed by Lando Norris and Max Verstappen with 176 and 155 points, respectively.