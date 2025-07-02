George Russell or Kimi Antonelli? Martin Brundle weighs in which Mercedes driver would miss out if they sign Max Verstappen

Renowned F1 expert and commentator Martin Brundle addressed the ongoing Max Verstappen-Mercedes rumors and weighed in on the matter. Brundle named George Russell as the driver who might miss out on his Mercedes contract if the Silver Arrows were to sign the Red Bull man.

Mercedes is thought to be interested in signing Verstappen, amid Red Bull's downturn in form. On top of that, Christian Horner's team is set to enter uncharted waters by debuting its own powertrains from the 2026 season.

As a result, the Verstappen camp is said to be considering the best set-up for the Dutchman, one of which could be a move to Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows have a solid reputation for building great engines, and rumor mills have it that they could be one of the frontrunners when the new regulations start in 2026. As a result, Max Verstappen is being heavily linked with a move to Mercedes.

However, if Mercedes ends up signing Verstappen, Brundle thinks Toto Wolff and company would sacrifice Russell, and keep young Kimi Antonelli as Verstappen's partner. Speaking about this, here's what he told Sky Sports:

"What do we know that's factual? Well George Russell has not been announced for next year, and that's highly unusual, because he's doing a brilliant job for Mercedes Benz. He's a long-standing driver. He's picked up the mantle beautifully after Lewis Hamilton's exit. So for him to be hanging there, still without clarity as we head into the halfway point at the British GP, is unusual.

"I think Mercedes and Toto in particular are so invested in Kimi Antonelli as the future star, the teenager now, that I would be, and I know that George has been making contact with other teams."

Currently, Red Bull is the fourth fastest team on the F1 grid, behind McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

Max Verstappen addressed links with Toto Wolff's Mercedes

Max Verstappen let his feelings known on rumors linking him with Mercedes. Speaking about whether a move could be on the cards, and what the future holds for him at the Milton Keynes-based team, here's what the Dutch driver said:

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing Honda walks after a crash during the race, the 12th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, in Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria - Source: Getty

"I do not have to add much to that. The more I say about it, the more it will be reported in the media. And I certainly do not want that. I determine my own future.” (via Racingnews365)

Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull till the end of the 2028 season. However, the reigning world champion can reportedly trigger a performance clause to move out of the team before his contract expires.

