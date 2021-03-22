George Russell: "Kimi looked very, very fast"

George Russell will continue to drive for Williams in the 2021 Formula 1 season. The team expects to fight Alfa Romeo and Haas throughout the year. Williams would have hoped to fight it out in the tight midfield, but after the pre-season test, it is quite evident that the middle of the pack remains a step ahead.

When questioned about rival teams in the pre-season test, George Russell was quick to point to Alfa Romeo as the most improved team.

There was more than just driving on the cards in Bahrain...



Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

“Kimi looked very, very fast,” said Russell.

"I have to give him credit. Although I need to look deeper into the data, I would say at the moment they look like the most surprising team. I can't honestly tell you where I think we are in comparison, but on the face of things, Kimi looked very fast."

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi mirrored George Russell's views about the car and added:

"I am happy with the work done in Sakhir. Although they are still tests, I believe that the first impression with the car is still important."

“Despite the difficult conditions with the wind and sand on the first day, I never had any particular problems. In fact, even in the tricky conditions, the car proved to be stable and you could drive it with pleasure."

The 2021 regulations were aimed at shackling the fast 2020 cars but the Alfa Romeo driver feels their challenger is performing better than last year's iteration.

“The new regulations and the new tires aim to reduce performance, but I have to say that I have seen a lot of progress,” he explained.

Regarding the aerodynamics of the car, Giovinazzi said:

“The front of the car is more responsive, especially in the low-speed sections, and in general the feeling is positive in all types of corners."

The young Italian also gave his thoughts on the upgraded Ferrari engine:

“The power unit has improved too. It was an immediate sensation, and this will undoubtedly give us a hand to get closer to our rivals.”

George Russell's contract expires this year

Don't think I've ever done more laps in an F1 car than we did today! Feeling strong, feeling ready, feeling excited for the season. Let's go have some fun 👊

George Russell

George Russell's 3-year contract with Williams is set to expire at the end of the year. His performance at the Sakhir Grand Prix last year boosted the young Brit's stock to an all-time high.

It remains to be seen if Russell gets an opportunity in the much-coveted Mercedes seat. If not, any team on the grid would be happy to offer a drive to the young phenom.