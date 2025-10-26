George Russell lashes out at Max Verstappen for his first lap antics in the F1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen overtook George Russell on the race start at the Mexican GP, but outbraked himself and had to make his way across the grass at turn one. Though the Dutchman was a fair way ahead of the Briton, the latter was left enraged by the Red Bull driver's maneuver and lashed out at his rival for it over the team radio.

Ad

Starting fifth for the Mexican GP, Verstappen aimed to make his way up to gain points on championship leader Oscar Piastri, who started seventh, while simultaneously limiting the damage to Lando Norris in the drivers' table. This saw him take up the medium Pirellis for the race start to put him on an offset strategy later on in the race.

So, when the lights went out, the Dutchman made a quick getaway from the grid and was alongside Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in the lead up to turn one, having passed Russell earlier on in the straight. But, he was squeezed out onto the curb and tried to brake on the dusty part of the track, making him lock his brakes up and cutting the corner by driving through the grass.

Ad

Trending

This placed him ahead of his rivals when he exited turn three and gave up the positions that he had gained in the process. However, the reigning champion decided to keep the position over Russell, which led the Mercedes driver to share some frustrated messages over the radio.

Unhappy with the whole ordeal, the 27-year-old said:

"Verstappen just cut the corner, braked late and cut the grass. At least a penalty or give the position back."

Ad

George Russell and Max Verstappen have a tainted history of battling each other on track.

George Russell continued with his frustrated messages for Max Verstappen's antics at the Mexican GP

George Russell (L) and Max Verstappen (R) - Source: Getty

George Russell and Max Verstappen had a war of words last year, where the former driver asserted the Dutchman to be a bully on the grid. But, since then, the heat between the two had calmed off, and the pair had maintained mutual respect.

Ad

However, Verstappen's failure to take the turn 1-3 section in the usual way and maintain an advantage over Russell left the latter riled up.

While he had already voiced his concerns over the Dutchman's maneuver and argued that his rival should have conceded position, he continued his expression of infuriation over the radio and said:

"I mean, it's ridiculous. The guys can just cut the grass and keep position. No penalty, no nothing."

On the other hand, as the race unraveled, George Russell further lost positions to Oliver Bearman and Kimi Antonelli and was left in a battle with Oscar Piastri for seventh position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More