George Russell makes grand entry at Silverstone in ultra-rare Mercedes hypercar worth over $5M

Mercedes star George Russell seemed to have gotten into the habit of rocking up to Silverstone in extremely aesthetic cars during the 2025 British Grand Prix race weekend. He showed up for Free Practice 3 in a Mercedes-AMG One hypercar worth over $5 million.

The machinery is highly exclusive and certainly packs a punch as a road-legal car. It has a modified F1 engine from a 2015 Mercedes-AMG One F1 car. It also features four electric motors and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 2.9 seconds.

Yesterday, George Russell pulled up to the Silverstone racing circuit in the extremely rare Mercedes C111. He caught the attention of many in another instance during the weekend when he appeared at the track in a Mercedes-AMG One hypercar. Interestingly, he pulled up to the track in the same machinery on Thursday.

In line with Russell pulling up to Silverstone in the #63 hypercar, the Mercedes F1 team has posted a short clip via X and has even come up with a crisp caption:

"Not your average commute to work, @GeorgeRussell63."

George Russell has been driving for the Mercedes Formula 1 team since 2022. He has so far amassed four race victories and has also put on board 20 podiums alongside six pole positions and 860 career points.

The 27-year-old's most recent win in the pinnacle of motorsport came at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

George Russell's take on 'home race' the 2025 British GP

Since the departure of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes at the end of the 2024 F1 season, George Russell has become the leader of the team. He has scored a bulk of the points for the outfit in the ongoing 2025 season. He recently made his feelings known about the upcoming British GP.

The Brit is really looking forward to putting on a show in front of the home crowd, and via an interaction with F1, he has made it known that the British Grand Prix was a 'huge weekend' for Mercedes.

"It’s a huge weekend for us, for me my home race – it’s my favorite race of the year, and that’s where I want to give all my focus and attention, to try to win this Grand Prix. We were on pole here last year, we were leading the first third of the race. Temperatures look slightly more favourable for us this weekend – not as favourable as they were this time 12 months ago, but much more compared to Austria last weekend."

After the first 11 rounds of the 2025 F1 season, George Russell is in fourth place in the drivers' standings with 146 points. Ahead of him in P3 is the four-time world champion, Max Verstappen.

