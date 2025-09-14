George Russell names the all-time athletes from his Mount Rushmore, including an F1 legend

George Russell recently revealed the four athletes who make up his personal “Mount Rushmore” of sporting greats. The Mercedes driver named stars from basketball, track, golf, and Formula 1, adding his childhood hero to the list.

Ad

The comments came after Russell’s fifth-place finish at Monza, with Mercedes looking ahead to the next round in Baku. In a YouTube video released by the team, Russell was asked to pick his all-time top four athletes, and he answered without hesitation:

"My Mount Rushmore top four athletes of all time is a tough one. I think I'll go Michael Jordan. It’s got to be Usain Bolt is definitely there. Got to be Lewis (Hamilton) as well. And then I don’t want to be controversial saying (Cristiano) Ronaldo or (Lionel) Messi, so I’ll go different sport. I’ll go Tiger Woods. Let me know what you think, and who yours are?"

Ad

Trending

Ad

The choices highlight George Russell’s appreciation for dominance across different sports. Jordan’s impact on basketball, Bolt’s world records in sprinting, and Woods’ defining era in golf are all benchmarks of greatness. Putting Hamilton into that conversation reflects not just professional respect but a personal connection that has shaped his career.

For Russell, Lewis Hamilton has always been the benchmark. Growing up, he often pointed to the seven-time champion as his role model. That admiration hasn’t faded, even after three seasons as Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate. From 2022 to 2024, the two shared the same garage, with Russell outscoring Hamilton in two of those campaigns and adding three race wins to Hamilton's two.

Ad

Even this season, Russell has carried the team’s results, banking six podiums while Hamilton continues his search for a first top-three finish in Ferrari colors. But the respect remains.

George Russell and Mercedes contract talks remain unresolved

Mercedes Executive Director, Toto Wolff, and George Russell at Montreal. Source: Getty

George Russell’s future with Mercedes has been a major story throughout 2025. Both of the team’s contracts, with Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli, expire at the end of 2025. Early in the year, there was speculation about Mercedes making a move for Max Verstappen, fueled by Toto Wolff himself acknowledging it. While chatter cooled off, it placed the Brit at the center of the team’s long-term planning.

Ad

So far, no new deal has been signed. The seat is Russell’s to secure, but negotiations have dragged on, with the British driver holding firm over certain terms. That has invited commentary from former Mercedes world champion Nico Rosberg, who knows the dynamics of dealing with Wolff all too well.

"It is horrible to negotiate with Toto, he just disappears off Planet Earth when you’re trying to get better terms… I suffered a lot," Rosberg told Sky Sports F1, explaining the challenges Russell now faces.

Ad

Rosberg believes George Russell is using his leverage wisely. The issues aren’t about whether he stays, but rather the details like salary compared to peers like Lando Norris, and the number of sponsor days drivers are obligated to attend. Those demands, sometimes adding up to 60 days in a year, can weigh heavily.

With Verstappen off the table until 2026 and Mercedes needing stability, George Russell holds the upper hand. The outcome now depends on when he and Wolff finalize terms. Until then, Russell’s focus remains on the track, where he continues to deliver results that strengthen his negotiating position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More