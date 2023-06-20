George Russell has named the F1 driver he thinks is the greatest of all time. The Briton recently took a lie detector test with Sky Sports F1, where presenter Simon Lazenby asked him several questions.

There was also a former LAPD personnel named Russell who was constantly monitoring the racer's heartbeat, blood pressure, etc. while the questions were being asked to check whether he was telling the truth.

In the latter stages of the video, Simon asked George Russell whether Lewis Hamilton was the greatest F1 driver of all time.

Without waiting for too long, Russell replied:

"Yes."

The LAPD personnel monitoring Russell took a while to nod, which meant that the Mercedes driver was telling the truth.

There is no doubt that Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1, winning seven world titles and 103 race wins.

The immediate next question was whether he thought he was quicker than Lewis Hamilton. To this, George Russell boldly stated that he is now quicker than the seven-time world champion.

George Russell on the information overload he felt after graduating from F1 to F2

George Russell recently explained which aspect of F1 was overwhelming for him when he first graduated from F2. Speaking to the media, he explained how the technical details like tire temperature, surface temperature, tire preparation, etc. were a lot to take in when he first entered the top Formula.

He elucidated how these kinds of information were nonexistent in F2, saying:

"It's definitely a huge step in terms of speed. But I think the biggest shock for me in getting to Formula 1 was on the technical front. You are dealing so much with all of the data in front of you, understanding the tyres, the tyre prep, the bulk temperature, surface temperature, all of those things that you had no idea about in Formula 2, because the information just purely wasn't there."

Though the Mercedes driver acknowledges the massive difference in speed between F2 and F1 cars, he personally felt overwhelmed by the amount of information drivers have to retain and learn in order to drive in the top racing series.

It is safe to say that rookie drivers like Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant must be feeling the same as they drive in F1 for the first time in 2023.

