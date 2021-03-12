George Russell: No promises from Mercedes for 2022

George Russell has been linked to the Mercedes seat since he entered Formula 1. Speaking to MARCA, the young Brit claimed there were no promises over the seat for 2022.

"Right now my head is completely with this team, with Williams. By the middle of the year, we should have an idea of how things will go for me. I am concentrating on my work and progressing and then at some point my opportunity will come. But there are no promises for 2022."

Speculation over the Mercedes seat grew at the Sakhir Grand Prix last year. George Russell stepped into Lewis Hamilton's car for the weekend and almost won the race. The youngster also outclassed Valtteri Bottas, the second driver at Mercedes. As things stand, both Mercedes drivers will be out of contract with the team at the end of the season. George Russell will also see out his contract at the end of the year.

Here we go! Enjoy it @RoyNissany. I’ll be having those keys back on Sunday 😆 pic.twitter.com/zuPsMoE7XB — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 12, 2021

When questioned on whether the 2022 season could be the perfect time to move up the ladder at Mercedes, Russell said:

"It can be argued that 2022 would be the right time for a change, but as I say, it is not for me to decide. If there is an opportunity like the one in Bahrain last year, of course, I will seize it with both hands."

Back on track for #F1Testing this week 🙌



Here's who'll be in the car and when over the three days 👊



Day 1⃣: @RoyNissany

Day 2⃣: @NicholasLatifi

Day 3⃣: @GeorgeRussell63 pic.twitter.com/SQKbT8nYQV — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 8, 2021

George Russell also said, "Toto told me that I am part of the future at Mercedes and I take his words at face value."

George Russell must perform this season

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes remain in doubt about the former's long-term commitment to the team. An impressive season from Russell could all but guarantee him a seat at Mercedes next season. This is a storyline that should be followed closely this season.

Will Mercedes give the bright youngster a shot at the seat, or will they play it safe and stick to their current lineup?