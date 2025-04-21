Mercedes driver George Russell was spotted enjoying a drive through the streets of Monaco alongside fellow Formula 1 driver Alexander Albon earlier today. The British star, fresh off a demanding triple-header in F1, was seen behind the wheel of an extremely rare Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar, which has recently made headlines for its $5.45 million price tag.

George Russell's brief post-race escape has grabbed attention not just for the company he kept but also for the car he was driving. The duo, dressed casually, were captured outside the upscale Monte-Carlo establishment Columbus before stepping into the AMG ONE.

The track-focused road car with deep Formula 1 roots had its signature scissor doors up with a '63' decal marking the Mercedes driver's number. In a video shared by Monaco One on Instagram, Albon can be seen checking out the car's intricate details before the two set off along the coastal stretch of the city.

George Russell's AMG ONE outing drew further spotlight due to the car’s rising exclusivity and massive resale value, which was originally priced between $2.3 and $3.4 million. Since then, the hypercar has seen its valuation skyrocket, with one Dubai-based dealership listing a zero-mile unit at $5.45 million.

The AMG ONE is a technological marvel born from Mercedes' vision of translating Formula 1 performance into street-legal machinery. Last year, former F1 driver Christijan Albers, who took delivery of his AMG ONE after a six-year wait, talked about its uniqueness (via De Telegraaf):

"This is such a unique project. I don't think this will ever be made again, and because of the hybrid system with the electric motors, it also fits in with today's greener times... A Formula 1 engine and a road car with so much downforce. I am aware that it is a lot of money. But to be able to drive a car with a Formula 1 engine as a former Formula 1 driver… That opportunity never comes along again."

Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged hybrid engine lifted directly from Mercedes' championship-winning F1 cars, the car pushes out a combined 1063 horsepower. It is complemented by four electric motors and features active aerodynamics. The machine also has an advanced DRS system, a Strat 2 mode designed to mimic qualifying-level performance, which makes it far more than just a collector's showpiece.

George Russell and Alex Albon unwind in Monaco after grueling triple-header

George Russell's flashy drive came just one day after the conclusion of the Asian leg of the F1 calendar. Along with Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Alexander Albon, the Briton was seen enjoying a paddle tennis session in Monaco.

Russell took to Instagram to upload their post-paddle image and wrote:

"Can’t get away from this lot 😅"

As the racers enjoyed a light-hearted moment before the next challenge at the Miami GP, all four had separate challenges to deal with on the track.

For Russell, however, form has been a mixed bag. After showing a strong early pace with podiums in Australia (P2) and China (P3), he has since struggled to maintain momentum. His last three finishes - fifth in Japan, second in Bahrain, and fifth again in Saudi Arabia - reflect a step back in terms of consistent results.

With a brief breather before Formula 1 resumes at the Autodrome, George Russell's choice to take the AMG ONE out for a spin is timely.

