George Russell pulls up at Silverstone in his flashy $3,416,000+ Mercedes AMG One

George Russell made a grand entry at the Silverstone Circuit for the upcoming 2025 British GP with his brand new $3,416,000 worth Mercedes AMG One. This will be his home race, as he is from Great Britain, and his team, Mercedes, is based in Brackley, a town in England.

Ad

Being a Silver Arrows driver, Russell was able to purchase the limited production hypercar from the German giants. Only a few people in the world own this beast, including Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and former Mercedes drivers Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton, and reserve driver Valtteri Bottas.

Previously known as Project One, the car is a plug-in dual hybrid sports car that goes from 0 to 100 kmph (0-60 mph) in just 2.9 seconds. Only 275 units were in production, and all of them were reportedly sold.

Ad

Trending

As Russell decided to turn up at the track on his magnificent AMG One, he surely turned a lot of heads.

Here are the photos of George Russell's Mercedes at the Silverstone Circuit as per Autosport on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Russell has arrived at Silverstone to attend the media day, and he will want his race weekend to go smoothly. The Mercedes driver is chasing P3 in the Driver's championship and is nine points away from Max Verstappen.

After 11 races and two Sprints, Russell amassed 146 points, compared to Verstappen's 155 points in the same number of races. If the Mercedes man manages to beat Verstappen by the end of the season, the British driver would have bragging rights amid rumors of him getting replaced at Brackley.

Ad

Renowned F1 expert rules George Russell out if Mercedes signs Max Verstappen

Renowned F1 expert and commentator Martin Brundle shared that Mercedes was likely to retain Kimi Antonelli and let George Russell go in case they sign Max Verstappen next year. The rumors about Verstappen moving to the Silver Arrows are getting increasingly stronger.

The F1 commentator said in a recent interview with Sky Sports:

Ad

"What do we know that's factual? Well George Russell has not been announced for next year, and that's highly unusual, because he's doing a brilliant job for Mercedes Benz. He's a long-standing driver. He's picked up the mantle beautifully after Lewis Hamilton's exit. So for him to be hanging there, still without clarity as we head into the halfway point at the British GP, is unusual.

Ad

"I think Mercedes and Toto in particular are so invested in Kimi Antonelli as the future star, the teenager now, that I would be, and I know that George has been making contact with other teams."

Expand Tweet

George Russell has yet to receive his contract extension from Mercedes, and paddock chatters suggest that he was in touch with rival teams. Verstappen, on the other hand, is unhappy with how things are going at Red Bull, as their downward spiral doesn't seem to stop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More