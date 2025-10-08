George Russell puts F1 rivals on notice after Singapore redemption drive with bold championship statement

George Russell has claimed that he is now more "complete" and "confident" as a driver, and feels ready to compete for the world championship. The Briton claimed his fifth F1 win in a dominant display at the recently concluded Singapore Grand Prix.

Russell led the Singapore GP from the word go, as he managed to protect himself against any challenges from Max Verstappen on the race start. The 27-year-old then went off into the distance and never looked back, claiming the win for Mercedes at the Marina Bay circuit.

Reflecting on his second win of the 2025 season in the post-race press conference on Sunday, Russell explained that he felt he was now a different driver than he was just a couple of years before. He said, via FIA.com:

"This track has not been my best friend over the years, and that’s often been through my own doing. But I’m a very different driver today to the one I was a couple of years ago, and I feel more complete, more confident. I know exactly what I need to do in given circumstances.

"Of course, I was nervous before the race as you’d expect, but I didn’t feel any additional nerves or any additional pressure. It just felt like another race, and I knew I had a chance to win, and I felt comfortable with that.”

Russell also shared that he was ready for the challenge of fighting for a world championship.

"So, you know, I’ve said it for a while - I feel ready to fight for a championship. I feel ready to take it to my next step."

If rumors of Mercedes' prowess in the 2026 season were to be believed, there is a good chance that George Russell will have his first opportunity to fight for a world championship next year. But first, the Silver Arrows still need to find an agreement with Russell over a new contract, who is without a deal for 2027, as things stand.

George Russell shares update on contract negotiations with Mercedes

George Russell at the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

During the Singapore GP weekend, George Russell claimed that "things have to be done right" when asked why a new contract with Mercedes has not been agreed upon yet. The driver also added that he still expected a deal to be struck and that there was "nothing to worry about."

Speaking about the contract situation in Singapore, Russell said, via Motorsport.com:

"I think for any driver, when you get to a certain point in your career, things have to be done right.

"Every time you renew a contract, it's the most important one of your life and it has to be done with good care. There's nothing to worry about, and it will get done when it gets done," he added.

RacingNews365 reported that Russell has rejected multiple contract offers from Mercedes, with the key points of difference between the two parties being the length of the contract and the number of marketing days for the driver. These might well be the factors that Russell was alluding to with his comments.

George Russell's boss, Toto Wolff, said that "good things take time" when questioned about his driver's contract situation post his win at Singapore. The 53-year-old also said that the team will announce an extension "soon enough."

