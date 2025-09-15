Mercedes unanimously seen to have the best power unit for the 2026 F1 season: Reports

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 15, 2025 12:08 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: Getty
Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Reportedly, the F1 paddock unanimously believes that Mercedes will have the best power unit on the grid in 2026. The sport is set to enter a new, highly engine-dependent era from 2026 onwards, with the German team looking to have the edge.

Ad

All chatter relating to the 2026 power units suggested that Mercedes might have the biggest advantage heading into the new regulations. Engine prowess will play a major role in the new rules, after four years of the aerodynamic-centric ground effect regulations.

When the sport last moved towards an engine formula in 2014, the Brackley-based team came out on top, dominating the field until 2021. Motorsport.com Spain has reported that it is now unanimously believed in the F1 paddock that they once again hold the advantage concerning the 2026 power unit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Mercedes F1 team has been touted to be the quickest package come 2026, with George Russell seen as a genuine title contender for next year. However, McLaren and Williams are Mercedes' customer teams and will also have this power unit in the back of their cars next year.

McLaren has already dominated the sport over the last 12 months, and the Papaya team cannot be ruled out of contention going into 2026. Williams has also been on an upward trajectory under James Vowles, who aims to start competing for race wins and championships in the near future.

Ad

Hence, Ferrari and Honda might have to play catch-up next year. Audi will also manufacture engines for their own team in 2026, while Ford partners up with Red Bull Powertrains to develop the Austrian team's power units.

Mercedes yet to lock down their driver lineup for 2026

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

While Mercedes reportedly has the quickest power unit for 2026, they have yet to lock down their driver lineup for the 2026 F1 season. Neither George Russell nor Kimi Antonelli has put pen to paper for their contract extensions.

Ad

Toto Wolff has already claimed that he expected to go into the 2026 season with the same two drivers, after Max Verstappen announced that he would stay at Red Bull for at least another year. However, negotiations over new contracts for Russell and Antonelli have now entered September.

Recently, F1-oversteer also reported that Mercedes is only offering Russell a 1+1-year contract, even amid his strong performances for the team in the 2025 season. This is because Wolff still has one eye on bringing Verstappen into the building in 2027. Antonelli is also expected to sign a similarly structured deal.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the Italian GP, Wolff made it clear that he always prefers to offer only 1+1-year deals to his drivers. The Austrian also claimed that a driver did not have the right to "mindset" if they believe they can only perform well with a longer contract.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications