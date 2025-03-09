George Russell reacts to partner Carmen Mundt's latest post on Instagram

George Russell reacted to his girlfriend Carmen Mundt's International Women's Day post on his social media handle on Saturday. The couple first announced that they were together in 2020.

George Russell and Carmen Mundt first met via a mutual friend in London. Mundt is originally from Spain but now resides in the United Kingdom, and the couple are often spotted together around the city and at race weekends on a regular basis.

On Saturday, March 8, Carmen Mundt shared photographs from her day celebrating International Women's Day with The Caring Family Foundation. She also wrote a tribute message along with the post.

An excerpt from her post caption read:

"Yesterday was truly a special day as I had the privilege of participating in International Women’s Day, an inspiring day focused on women’s empowerment. I had the honour of being surrounded by extraordinary women, sharing my experience, and reflecting on the vital role we play as a source of knowledge and growth to society."

Shortly after, George Russell reshared her post on his Instagram handle and expressed his love and support for his partner.

"❤️"

Screen grab from George Russell's instagram story [via Instagram/@georgerussell63]

George Russell often posts updates about his family and partner on his Instagram via his stories and posts. In the past, he has shared images of him and Mundt playing tennis and padel together.

He has also shared images of him, along with his parents, Steve and Alison, on a regular basis. The 27-year-old was born in King's Lynn, Norfolk to his English parents and also has an elder sister, Cara, and an elder brother, Benjy.

George Russell shares wholesome photograph with parents Steve and Alison Russell

George Russell shared a heart-warming selfie posing with his parents, Steve and Alison Russell. Both of George's parents are of British origin.

Russell clicked a selfie with both his parents, in what looks to be an outdoor setting. The family seemed to be out and about, spending time together before the driver flies away to Melbourne, Australia for the first race of the 2025 F1 season.

"Fam 🩵", wrote Russell, simply.

The Mercedes driver will be hoping to kick-off the new season on the steets of Melbourne in a positive fashion. The Briton ended the third and final day of the pre-season test at Bahrain on the top of the timing sheets, followed closely by rival Max Verstappen.

He put in 91 laps in the afternoon session on Day 3, and finished with a best lap time of 1:29.545 seconds. Mercedes are hoping to improve on their previous two years in F1, having finished fourth in the Constructors' Standings in both the previous two seasons.

The Silver Arrows head into the 2025 season with Russell now assuming the role of team leader, following Lewis Hamilton's move over to Ferrari. They have placed their bets on 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli as their Hamilton replacement, as he looks to step up to the plate in his rookie season.

