George Russell reminisces very first race at Mercedes ahead of Bahrain GP

As George Russell heads into the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix, he looks back to his first-ever race for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. It was at the same venue five years ago that the British driver temporarily stepped into the seat of Lewis Hamilton.

Russell’s Bahrain Grand Prix appearance in 2020 was the result of unexpected circumstances. Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to sit out the Sakhir Grand Prix. Mercedes turned to the 22-year-old Russell, who had been in their junior driver program as a substitute. Despite limited preparation and a cramped cockpit, Russell stunned the paddock by nearly winning the race on his debut.

George Russell recently posted a couple of photos from the day in his racing gear and from the cockpit and wrote:

"Heading into the Bahrain GP, I was reminded that it was 5 years ago when I had my first ever race for the team. Getting my first chance to fight for a win in F1 was a moment I always dreamt of and always believed would come. Still, to this day, the W11 is the best car I have ever driven; absolutely insanely fast! Cheers for 5 years team, and let's keep on pushing, @mercedesamgf1👊"

He quickly adapted to the W11, a machine widely regarded as one of the most dominant in the sport’s history. Named the Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance, the car helped Mercedes win their seventh Constructors' Championship and Hamilton his seventh world title.

After a lightning start, Russell led for a race high 59 laps and also had the fastest lap of the day with 55.404 seconds. He dominated for most of the race and was on course for victory until a pit-stop error and a late puncture cost him dearly. He eventually finished ninth but left a lasting impression on the team and fans alike.

George Russell (63) leads Valtteri Bottas (77) and Carlos Sainz (55) during the F1 Grand Prix of Sakhir. Source: Getty

Looking back, Russell still holds that moment close as he did not forget to mention the supremacy of the car. The W11 won 13 of the 17 races in 2020 and was indeed a marvel of engineering, with its unprecedented downforce, balance, and straight-line speed making it nearly unbeatable.

"George has stepped up into that role": Mercedes director on George Russell’s evolution as team leader

Stefano Domenicali talks with George Russell ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China. Source: Getty

While George Russell’s performance in 2020 ended in heartbreak, it became a foundation for Mercedes' long-term vision. The Brit signed for them as a full-time driver in 2022. Three years later, Russell is now the leading man at Mercedes, stepping into the role left vacant by Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

As Mercedes undergoes a generational transition, Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin spoke about Russell’s growth:

"Certainly within the team, he's very calm. He seems very confident. He has done a great job in the first races, so that has been really encouraging. He just seems to be very relaxed in his position in the team now, and he is just going about getting the points, trying to qualify as well as he can."

Shovlin also highlighted Russell’s strategic mindset:

"Front row in China was very encouraging. He is pushing us hard to improve, and he is doing a lot of work himself...I would say that George has stepped up into that role being the team's most experienced driver now."

The Mercedes AMG #63 currently stands in fourth place in the 2025 Formula 1 drivers' standings with 45 points. He has had two consecutive podium finishes in Australia and China and finished P5 in Japan. With Hamilton's departure, the team has leaned on Russell not just for results but for guidance, especially as his rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli adjusts to Formula 1’s demands.

From a substitute in Bahrain to team leader five years later, George Russell's journey comes full circle at Bahrain.

