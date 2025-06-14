George Russell’s Canada heroics leave Mercedes F1 boss in good spirits: “A good start”

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff was impressed with George Russell's strong practice sessions ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver topped FP2 in Montreal on Friday (June 13) and ended FP3 in third position. The main question now is whether he can carry this momentum into Qualifying.

Ad

Russell's performance raised eyebrows, not just for the lap time, but for a remarkable return to form after tough runs in Spain, Monaco, and Imola. The first day in Canada suited both Mercedes W16s much more than the European circuits. Russell and Kimi Antonelli both bought speed that has put them among the frontrunners ahead of Saturday's qualifying.

Team principal Toto Wolff seemed pleased with the progress his team made in practice and said after FP3 (via Junaid Samodien on X):

Ad

Trending

"The feeling is actually quite good. We were actually at the front during the session, and then the last run wasn't quite as good. Nevertheless, it was a good start to the day."

George Russell seemed more comfortable on a smoother, low-grip Montreal track. His 1:12.123 lap in FP2 put him at the top of the timesheet for the first time this year. He finished 0.028 seconds ahead of Lando Norris in the McLaren and 0.288 seconds faster than his teammate, Antonelli.

Ad

George Russell (63) during the Formula 1 Grand Prix Du Canada in Montreal, Canada, on June 13. Source: Getty

It was a dramatic comeback after a tough few weeks for the Silver Arrows and a clear indicator that the team's set-up tweaks are bringing results.

Ad

"It's nice to top the timing screens but it is only Friday. That said, it has been a positive day for us as a team. We came into the weekend with the expectation that the cooler temperatures and smoother tarmac here would suit us and today at least, that seemed to be the case. I managed to hook up a strong lap in FP2 and probably optimised the car we had," Russell added (via F1)

Ad

This turnaround highlights a key theme for Mercedes this season. Their mixed form is dependent on conditions. After suffering through tough European rounds in Spain, Monaco, and Imola, where the team fell outside the contention, the move to a colder Canadian track seemed to suit their set-up. This year, the Canadian Grand Prix's weather is starkly different from the 2024 rain-drenched affair.

George Russell looks to conquer Qualifying in 2025

George Russell before the F1 Grand Prix of Canada Qualifying at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Source: Getty

As we move into Saturday's all-important Qualifying, George Russell finds himself in a strong position. He surprised many by outperforming the dominant Max Verstappen and the two faster McLarens in FP2. However, the dominance got subdued a little in FP3, where Russell fell back to third, nearly a quarter of a second off Lando Norris' fastest lap.

Ad

This year, teams will grapple with Pirelli's softest C4-C6 compounds on a surface, making race strategy, especially pit timing, a major factor.

"It will be interesting to see what the tire strategy is in Qualifying. With the C6 compound, the gap between the Soft and the Medium over a single lap is not as pronounced as it is when at the harder end of the compound range. Many teams, including ourselves, opted to only use a single set of Medium tires today so we have the option of deploying that tomorrow," said Russell to F1.

Ad

With four poles already this season, Oscar Piastri has demonstrated remarkable pace over a single lap. Max Verstappen has secured three poles, while Lando Norris has two. The Canadian Grand Prix, however, could be a wild card. The C6 tire's small gap to Mediums over a single lap means Q3 might be a close-fought showdown.

George Russell is yet to win a pole this season, and with his improved practice form and weather on his side, Mercedes could spring a surprise in Qualifying.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More