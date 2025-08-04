George Russell's cheeky comment at the McLaren duo when he saw Oscar Piastri's hair raising moment with Lando Norris

George Russell delivered a cheeky comment, looking at the close battle McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri shared at the front of the field during the final laps. He suggested that the two cars could've been involved in a crash.

The 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix had quite a twist of fate as Lando Norris clinched victory despite losing positions on the start. The team put him on a single-stop strategy, which gave him the lead in the later stages of the race; however, in tough competition with his teammate.

Oscar Piastri, who clinched his maiden F1 victory at the Hungaroring last year, chased Norris down and put him in a battle. During the final laps, Piastri dive-bombed into turn 1 to perform the overtake, but locked up and almost crashed into his teammate.

Reviewing this move post-race in the cool-down room, George Russell jokingly questioned why Piastri didn't "T-bone" Norris.

"Why didn't you T-bone him?" He laughed.

Russell had finished the race in third place after he overtook a struggling Charles Leclerc. The latter, who was poised to win Ferrari's first race here this season, suffered an issue with his chassis, which saw a major decline in pace mid-race.

George Russell reviews his battle with Charles Leclerc

Leclerc was seemingly frustrated as he lost the race's lead and was about to be dropped to fourth place with Russell chasing him down. Although the Hungaroring does not provide many overtaking opportunities, the major pace difference between the Ferrari and the Mercedes made it quite easy for the latter to commit to the overtake.

But Charles Leclerc didn't make the overtake easy. He seemingly moved under braking, which George Russell reported multiple times. Reviewing the battle, the Briton mentioned that it was rather "dicey" with the Ferrari driver.

"It was a bit dicey with Charles at some point!," Russell said. "It’s one of those when you sort of commit to a bit of a divebomb, if the driver in front moves, you’re already right on the limit of grip and there’s not much room for manoeuvre."

He added:

"I think we made contact on the second time, but just glad to get through it. It’s a nice way to go into the break. It’s definitely better than the races we’ve had so far, so I’m really pleased with that."

Leclerc was given a five-second time penalty for 'erratic driving,' however, that did not affect his finishing position as he came down to take a P4.

