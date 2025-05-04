George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt drops 2-word reaction to Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson's latest IG post

Mercedes driver George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, gave a short reaction to Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson's, Instagram post. The British driver and the Spaniard are one of the most popular couples in the F1 paddock and are frequently spotted during race weekends.

Ad

Montero Mundt hails from Jerez in Spain and has been dating Russell for over five years while maintaining her own career in finance. She recently moved into his apartment in Monaco as she decided to give up her job and start something of her own in finance.

Carmen Montero Mundt is also interested in fashion and has a following of over 560k on Instagram, where he is spotted collaborating with brands like IWC watches and Tommy Hilfiger. In the F1 paddock, George Russell's girlfriend gets along well with Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, due to their shared interest in fashion.

Ad

Trending

Donaldson, who is a model by profession, recently posed a series of pictures in which she could be seen wearing Ralph Lauren pajamas and wrote in the caption:

"Dreaming in Polo Intimates 💭 | available @harrods @PoloRalphLauren"

Ad

Carmen Montero Mundt was quick to compliment Rebecca Donaldson and gave a two-word reaction in the comments section of the post, writing:

"So beautiful."

Snapshot of Carmen Montero Mundt's comment...Credits-Instagram

The duo is currently in Miami to cheer on their respective partners at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix over the weekend. Both George Russell and Carlos Sainz would be starting alongside each other in P5 and P6, respectively, for the main race on Sunday, May 4.

Ad

"She didn’t know who I was, she didn’t know F1": George Russell shed light on meeting his girlfriend

Mercedes driver George Russell shared that his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt did not know him when they first met.

The three-time F1 race winner told The Sun last month:

“My mate couldn’t make it, so I thought I’d swing along to see how it goes. She told me she’s from the south of Spain and she wouldn’t ever expect someone to know the small place she’s from. I knew exactly where she was from, so it was quite coincidental. I’m so fortunate with Carmen because we met before the craziness of F1."

Ad

"We met organically, and it wasn’t a set up. She didn’t know who I was, she didn’t know F1, and wasn’t even bothered by any of that. She is a very down-to-earth individual, and we share values. Having her on this journey means an awful lot to me because even though we are living our dream it can be a lonely lifestyle. Having somebody to help you disconnect from that actually brings performance as well,” he added.

George Russell has made a superb start to the 2025 season and currently sits in P5 in the drivers' standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More