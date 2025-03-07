George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt drops one-word reaction on Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson's post

Mercedes driver George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, reacted to Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson's, post on social media. The Spanish driver is often seen competing with the Brit for podiums and pole positions on race weekends.

However, their on-track competition has not affected their off-track dynamics, given they often share a laugh at the end of the race. Not just Sainz and Russell, but their respective girlfriends, too, have a friendly relationship off the track and often cheer each other on social media.

In her latest Instagram post, Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, posted a series of pictures of her recent shoot for Wonderland magazine of Vogue Italia. The Scot was seen wearing a long grey gown.

Montero Mundt was quick to extend her support to Donaldson and gave a one-word reaction in the comments section, saying:

"Incredible."

Snapshot of George Russell's girlfriend's comment...Credits-Instagram

Sainz wasn't far behind and gave an adoring reaction to the post as he commented with one "heart eyes" emoji in the comment section.

Carlos Sainz comments on his girlfriend's post...Credits-Instagram

The Williams F1 driver has been dating the Scottish model since the middle of 2023, and the latter has been a constant figure in the Spaniard's life since, as evidenced by her unwavering support during his tough times in 2024.

Carlos Sainz's father provides an update on his son's possible marriage to Rebecca Donaldson

Former World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr. stated that he believed that if his son decided to get married, it would be a "clear" decision from him.

Speaking with Hola Magazine, the 62-year-old gave his opinion on the topic and said:

“Well, I think getting married and starting a family is a very difficult decision for everyone. You have to think about it. You have to choose who will be the mother of your children. You have to meditate on it.

"I’ve already been with my two daughters, this time it’s not my turn, it would be Reyes’ turn (laughs)... Seriously, I trust that when he decide, it will be because it’s clear..”

It is an important time in Sainz's career, given he has just shifted teams from Ferrari to Williams F1 ahead of the 2025 season. He will have to perform at his highest level to attract attention from top teams once again.

The 30-year-old has taken even more responsibilities off the track as he will replace Sebastian Vettel as the director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association this year. He will be a key figure in carrying out the interest of his fellow drivers to the higher authorities.

