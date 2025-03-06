George Russell’s girlfriend Carmen Mundt makes a fashion statement with Red gown and beige trench coat

Mercedes AMG F1 driver George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, recently caught attention with a striking fashion statement, donning a red gown paired with a beige trench coat. The Spanish-born Mundt recently took to social media to share photos of her gorgeous combination outfit.

The 26-year-old investor relations associate has been in a relationship with Russell since February 2020, and the couple is frequently seen together at various events and sporting gatherings beyond the F1 circuit.

In her latest Instagram story, Mundt—who is also deeply involved in fashion modeling—posted a photo of herself wearing the red gown before later sharing another image where she styled it with a trench coat.

Carmen Mundt shared photos of her outfit on social media. Image: @carmenmundt via Instagram.

Born in Jerez, Mundt reportedly met George Russell in 2020 through a mutual friend, shortly after moving to the United Kingdom from Spain. She has since been a regular presence at F1 races, often supporting the Mercedes driver both in the paddock and on social media.

George Russell and Carmen Mundt present at the Madrid derby

George Russell and Carmen Mundt pictured at the La Liga ES Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Atletico de Madrid. Image: Getty.

George Russell and Carmen Mundt attended the Madrid Derby between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid on February 8. The F1 star and his partner were spotted in the stands of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Prior to the crunch fixture, Russell shared photos on social media of his visit to Real Madrid, where he met several players as well as club president Florentino Perez.

The Mercedes driver's visit to the Spanish giants was part of a collaboration between German sportswear manufacturer Adidas, Mercedes, and Real Madrid. George Russell appeared to thoroughly enjoy the experience, later taking to social media to express his excitement:

"Weekend at the Bernabéu ⚽️ Great to meet you all and very cool seeing you in action @realmadrid 👏 @adidasmotorsport."

The former Williams Racing driver recently became an ambassador for Adidas following Mercedes's decision to end its long-standing partnership with PUMA. The German F1 team also parted ways with Tommy Hilfiger and welcomed Adidas as its new apparel partner.

Mundt’s visit to Madrid also offered her a chance to return to her home country. The Jerez-born model moved to the United Kingdom in 2020 to study at the University of Westminster.

The couple recently celebrated their fifth anniversary, with Mundt marking the occasion by sharing a heartfelt post on social media. Their anniversary celebration came just days after their visit to the Bernabeu for the Madrid Derby.

Russell and Mundt have become one of F1’s most recognized couples, especially with Mundt's increasing presence at races. Like Alexandra Saint Mleux—Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend—and Rebecca Donaldson—Carlos Sainz’s partner—Mundt has become a familiar face in the F1 community.

