George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, often shares several posts and inspirational quotes on her Instagram. Moreover, the Spaniard continued this trend and shared another motivational quote on the Meta-owned platform for thousands of her followers.

The Mercedes driver was the German giant's prodigy back in 2020 when he started dating Mundt. Since then, the pair have never looked back and have often attended several race weekends together during the F1 season.

On the other hand, Mundt has 622,000 followers on her Instagram and often keeps posting stories and posts for them to follow her life. However, on some occasions, she shares some inspirational messages on her social media when any message resonates with her, and the 27-year-old shared the following story on her Instagram:

Trending

"Don't be the reason another woman feels insecure. Be the reason she feels supported, encouraged, seen, heard and important."

Carmen Mundt's Instagram story on June 22 | Source: Instagram/@carmenmmundt

The motorsport power couple celebrated their fifth anniversary on February 7 earlier this year.

George Russell reveals how lucky he is to have Carmen Mundt on his side

George Russell (L) and Carmen Mundt (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty

George Russell and Carmen Mundt have witnessed the ups and downs of his racing career together. The Briton was at Williams in 2020 and had to spend another year with the backmarker outfit as Mercedes had elected to retain Valtteri Bottas for the 2021 season.

While this was a setback for the young racer early on, Russell was soon promoted to the Brackley-based squad for the 2022 season and emerged as the lead driver in the intra-team battle with Lewis Hamilton. This has showcased Mundt's resilience in celebrating his partner's victories and consoling him whenever he has a subpar weekend.

Reflecting on her Spanish partner being a pillar of support in his life, the Mercedes driver said (via GPBlog):

"I left school at 13 and have very few friends to be honest. It can be a lonely life. You are in different hotels, different countries, different time zones, different climates. Mondays are emotional hangover days after a race. A slap in the face if you are on a high after a good result, and a slap in the face after a bad one if you dwell on it. I play padel to get my mind off things, rather than sit inside scrolling through social media."

"As for Carmen, I feel lucky having her around. She is my emotional support in the world of instability I live in. I wouldn’t change anything in my life now or what went before."

On the other hand, the next F1 Grand Prix will be hosted at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, where George Russell emerged victorious last time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More