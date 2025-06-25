George Russell’s girlfriend Carmen Mundt shows off her fit physique in yoga outfit

George Russell’s girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, often shares glimpses from her life on social media. On Wednesday, June 25, the partner of the Formula 1 star shared a picture of herself on Instagram sporting a yoga outfit.
In the picture, the girlfriend of the Mercedes star could be seen sporting a crop top and leggings. You can check out Mundt's story post on Instagram below:
Shifting attention to racing, Mundt will be aiming to cheer Russell on to yet another victory as the Formula 1 championship heads to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.
The former Williams Racing rookie clinched victory at the previous Canadian Grand Prix—marking the Mercedes team’s first win of the 2025 season in any racing format. Russell will aim for a repeat of a similar outing as the iconic Spielberg event nears.
Carmen Mundt celebrates Canadian GP win with George Russell on Instagram
Carmen Mundt recently also shared a post on social media to celebrate George Russell’s victory at the Canadian Grand Prix. The Spanish finance professional shared snapshots on her Instagram of her celebration of her partner’s triumph at the Montreal circuit.
Mundt posted a carousel of photos showing the couple outside, enjoying what appeared to be ice cream served in a bowl of ice cubes. The partner of the Mercedes driver accompanied the series of photos with the caption:
“Finally got to celebrate that Canada win — better late than never! 💙”
George Russell claimed victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in what was largely a perfect weekend for the Mercedes outfit. The four-time Grand Prix winner secured pole position, fastest lap, and eventually the race victory at the Montreal event.
The podium finish, which marked his fourth of the 2025 campaign, also coincided with that of rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli. Carmen Mundt will now be hoping her partner can replicate such a performance at the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.
George Russell particularly boasts fond memories of the Red Bull Ring. The 27-year-old claimed victory at the circuit during the 2017 season while racing in GP3. He also secured another win there during his Formula 2 days in 2018, and at the 2024 edition of the event, he clinched another race win following a late safety car brought about by an incident between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.