George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt takes playful jab at boyfriend in IG selfie

Carmen Mundt, George Russell's girlfriend, took a hilarious jab at her boyfriend through an Instagram story on Monday, February 3. She posted a mirror selfie and revealed how Russell thought the picture would be better if he also joined her.

Russell, who races for the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team, has been dating former business student Carmen Mundt since 2020. They were introduced to each other by mutual friends, and the bond blossomed into a romantic relationship.

The couple has often been spotted together on race weekends, with Carmen cheering for her boyfriend. Amid the off-season, the duo has been spending quality time together.

Carmen Mundt posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram handle with Russell photobombing the selfie. In the caption, she took a jibe at her boyfriend and said:

"He said the selfie was much better with him on it 😂."

Russell with girlfriend Carmen Mundt (Image Source: @carmenmmundt/Instagram)

Carmen is originally from Spain. However, she moved to the UK at the age of 18 for further studies. After completing her degree from the University of Westminster, Mundt worked in the finance sector. Moreover, last year, she moved in with George Russell at the latter's residence in Monaco. Carmen reportedly quit her job in finance to pursue content creation full-time and also spend time with her boyfriend.

Russell and Carmen have been widely loved by fans. The former finance business student's fashion sense is something fans express their appreciation for.

Meanwhile, Russell is gearing up for a transformative F1 season. After racing with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for three seasons, he is set to assume the role of Mercedes' lead driver in 2025 season.

He will not only be the senior driver but will also mentor 18-year-old rookie teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Ahead of a competitive season, the British driver is unwinding with some quality time spent with girlfriend Carmen.

George Russell's girlfriend reveals special connection to exotic vacation location

George Russell with girlfriend Carmen Mundt (Image Source: Getty)

George Russell took his girlfriend Carmen Mundt on vacation at St. Barths as the couple enjoyed the off-season together, creating memories. She took to Instagram on February 1 to share pictures of the holidays and revealed her special connection with the location.

Carmen said that her first holiday with Russell was at St. Barths, and every time they visit the location, she feels a special connection.

Meanwhile, George Russell will soon begin his pre-season preparations with Mercedes. The team will unveil their 2025 F1 season challenger, W16, on February 24, two days prior to the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The testing will last three days, from February 26-28, before the 2025 season officially kicks off on March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix.

