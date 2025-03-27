George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt turns heads in intense workout video

F1 drivers are known for their intense workout sessions, but their girlfriends are also not behind them, as George Russell's partner Carmen Mundt showcased on her Instagram story on Thursday. The 27-year-old was involved in a back workout session and posted a video in which she was doing pull-ups while being assisted with a pull-up band.

Russell has been showcasing his prowess in the F1 sphere with a strong string of results in the 2025 season. The Briton currently stands third in the Drivers' championship standings, a solitary point behind reigning champion Max Verstappen.

While the Mercedes driver has been going all out, his girlfriend has been involved in a different set of things. The Spain-born finance professional shared a workout video on her Instagram on March 27, and captioned it with:

"Haven't done strength in two weeks and getting back this week, it's been hard."

Carmen Mundt's Instagram Story | Source: Instagram@carmenmmundt

With Lewis Hamilton having joined Ferrari over the winter break, George Russell subsequently took on the team leader role within the German giant.

Mercedes asserts their faith in George Russell

Toto Wolff (L) and George Russell (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

The Briton has been part of Mercedes for almost a decade. The Brackley-based setup took him under its wing and helped him secure his first drive in F1 with Williams in 2019.

George Russell was then given the promotion to the works Mercedes team in 2022 and has since evolved as a driver, as he won the intra-team battle against Lewis Hamilton last year. A feat that the 27-year-old achieved twice in his spell against the Englishman.

However, questions were raised against Russell's capabilities to lead the team over the past year, which team principal Toto Wolff squashed and asserted that his driver was top-three on the F1 grid in terms of performance, as he said (via Mirror):

"All these discussions about Lewis, who is the biggest person in the sport leaving to Ferrari, is a great story, Kimi [Antonelli, Russell's 18-year-old team-mate] coming in as the youngest driver and the high potential, and little was said about George."

"I always said that's not right because he's one of the top drivers out there. If you want me to name three that I consider to be the top [drivers], he's absolutely among those three, if not top two, and maybe on his way to top one."

In the championship standings, McLaren's Lando Norris leads the way, having amassed 44 points over the two Grand Prix weekends in 2024. Red Bull's Max Verstappen sits second but has George Russell and Oscar Piastri close behind, giving him company.

Moreover, Piastri emerged victorious at the last race in China, which he comfortably won while leading home a McLaren 1-2.

