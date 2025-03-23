Oscar Piastri’s mother shares her clear emotions after McLaren star’s electrifying win in China

Oscar Piastri claimed an emphatic victory in the recently concluded Chinese GP at the Shanghai International Circuit. Following his win in China, his mother, Nicole Piastri shared her feelings via her social media handle on Sunday.

Ad

Piastri had a dominant weekend in Shanghai this time around after the McLaren star claimed a P3 in the Sprint shootout, followed by a P2 in the Sprint. He then claimed the pole for the race on Sunday and wrapped up his weekend in style by claiming the victory, his third in F1 career.

The #81 driver came home ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris, who struggled with his brake pedal in the latter stages of the race and crossed the finish line nine seconds after Piastri. George Russell ended his race in P3 and wrapped up the podium places.

Ad

Trending

Mrs. Piastri, sharing her reaction to her son's victory, wrote on X:

"Well that was more fun than last Sunday’s race."

Here's the post by Mrs. Piastri on the micro-blogging site, X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Mrs. Piastri pointed out how Piastri lost out on a good finish in Australia last weekend after he lost control of his MCL39, ran wide, and saw his car come to a halt on grass. The #81 driver collected himself, went to the pit stop, and rejoined the grid, only to finish in P9.

Defending champion Max Verstappen finished the Chinese GP race in P4, ahead of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in P5, and P6. Esteban Ocon, Kimi Antonelli, Alex Albon, and Oliver Bearman concluded the Top 10.

Ad

Oscar Piastri let his feelings known after 'mega' win in China

Following his victory in Shanghai, China, Oscar Piastri shared his thoughts in the post-race interview. Speaking about his race, Piastri, who started the race from the pole and controlled the whole race, said:

Race winner Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 - Source: Getty

"It's been an incredible weekend from start to finish, the car has been pretty mega. Today was a surprise, how differently the tyres behaved. This feels like what I deserved from last week," Oscar Piastri said.

Ad

"Yeah, very happy. The hard was a much better tyre than everyone expected, so to go all the way to the end was a bit of a surprise, but a happy surprise," the McLaren driver further added.

Thanks to Piastri's win, and Norris' P2, McLaren came home with their 50th 1-2 in their F1 history. As a result, they powered their way and extended their Championship gap with 78 points after two races, and a sprint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback