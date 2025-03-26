George Russell’s girlfriend rocks red gymwear and black leggings for her workout routine 

George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, shared a photograph from after her gym workout, while sporting a red sports bra and black leggins, as she highlighed her morning routine on Wednesday. The couple have been dating since the summer of 2020.

George Russell and Carmen Mundt first met in London and reportedly started dating in early 2020. The couple then first made their relationship public by appearing together at that year's Tuscan Grand Prix.

During that time, Russell was still at Williams and competing in his second year in F1. Since then, the Brit has moved over to Mercedes in 2022, and has since gone on to win three races in the sport. The couple have been together for over four years.

Mundt was born in Spain but moved over to the United Kingdom to complete a degree in business management and finance from the University of Westminster. She then moved permanently to the United Kingdom, and met Russell in London via a mutual friend.

On Wednesday, Mundt shared an image via her instagram, giving a glimpse into her workout, and also sharing her morning routine prior to lunch.

"Cold plunge ✔️ Work ✔️ Gym ✔️ Ready for lunch"

Screen grab from Carmen Mundt's instagram story [via instagram/@carmenmmundt]

Mundt often shares updates from her personal life via Instagram, and also shares glimpses with Russell sporadically. The couple now live together in Monaco.

Russell has had a brilliant start to the 2025 F1 season, having finished on the podium in the first two races of the year. He also managed to finish P4 in the Chinese GP Sprint race, and currently sits in third in the Drivers' standings in this early stage.

Mundt also shared an update about Russell returning back home from Shanghai after the conclusion of round 2 of the 2025 season.

George Russell and Carmen Mundt arriving at the Australian Grand Prix, 2025 - Source: Getty

George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt shared an adorable photograph of the couple, sharing that her 'emergency contact' had returned back home. The Briton presumably returned back home to Monaco as there is a week's gap between round 2 in China and the next race in Japan.

Mundt shared the image of the couple in what looks to be an elevator, and wrote:

"Emergency contact is back (and tired)"

Screen grab from Carmen Mundt's instagram story [via instagram/@carmenmmundt]

Russell looks to be settling well into the role of the team leader at Mercedes following the departure of Lewis Hamilton in the summer. After a solid start to the season, the 27-year-old will be looking to do even better in Japan, hoping to claim his first race win of the year at Suzuka on April 6.

