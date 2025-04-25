George Russell’s girlfriend shares adorable childhood pictures as she pays tribute to her late grandfather

Carmen Mundt, girlfriend of F1 driver George Russell, shared some throwback photographs of her as a child playing with her grandfather, who has since passed away. Mundt posted black-and-white images on her social media account as a tribute to her grandad, along with a caption relaying how much she misses him.

Adding the photographs to her Instagram stories for her 551k followers to view, the Spanish internet personality captioned the first image with:

"We will forever miss you grandad 🕊️"

Carmen Mundt's tribute Instagram story for her grandfather - Image via Instagram/@carmenmmundt

She shared another image and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Carmen Mundt's tribute Instagram story for her grandfather - Image via Instagram/@carmenmmundt

George Russell and his girlfriend began dating in 2020 after a mutual friend introduced them to each other, with this past February marking the couple having spent five years together. The Spaniard had shared a black-and-white image for the couple's anniversary, adding the heartwarming caption:

"Five years with the most wonderful person I could ever ask for 🖤 forever proud of who you are and what you do."

Russell has been with his partner since his second season in F1, when he drove for the Williams team. He scored a single podium in his final year with the team, which helped him secure a 15th-place finish in the drivers' standings at the end of the 2021 season.

Then, George Russell joined the Mercedes outfit and has since scored three career wins, along with 17 total podium finishes. At the end of 2022, in his first season with the Brackley-based organization, he finished in fourth place in the standings, which has been his highest-ever finish in the championship standings.

In 2025, only five races in, Russell once again sits in fourth place, 26 points behind the current championship leader, Oscar Piastri.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, George Russell shares images from his workout routine

On his Instagram account, George Russell shared images from a gym session as he stays in shape ahead of the next race of the season, the Miami Grand Prix. Sharing a series of photographs of his workout regimen, the Mercedes driver captioned it:

"Always pushing"

George Russell has made it to the podium three times this season, starting strong with third-place finishes in Australia and China, and a runner-up finish in Bahrain earlier this month. His lowest finishes this season came last weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and earlier in Japan, when he crossed the line to take fifth place at both tracks.

The upcoming Miami Grand Prix will take place from May 2nd to May 4th.

