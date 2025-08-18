George Russell used Formula 1’s summer shutdown to switch gears away from the track. The Mercedes driver spent time in Sardinia with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt and close family, before the couple wrapped up their holiday with gym sessions to prepare for the second half of the season.The 27-year-old’s partner shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram as the break came to a close and wrote:&quot;My favorite time of the year 🧡 Feeling so grateful for our family and friends, and full of energy for the months ahead!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge Russell, who has been dating Montero since 2020, also marked the end of their vacation with his own note. Posting a treadmill shot on his Instagram profile, he captioned it:&quot;Holidays over. Back on the grind 💪&quot;Montero is an alumnus of the University of Westminster, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in business management and finance, and has been a constant presence in George Russell's F1 career. The couple has been living together in Monaco since 2022, and the latest post gave fans a look into their lives away from the paddock as Russell resets before the business end of the 2025 season.George Russell confident about contract talks: &quot;We'll get things done when the time is right&quot;Mercedes' George Russell after the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix. Source: GettyGeorge Russell is one of the bright spots of Mercedes' turbulent 2025 campaign. Fourteen races into the season, he already has six podiums, including a win at the Canadian Grand Prix. In cold conditions at Montreal, the Briton finally struck gold after an inconsistent European stretch. That victory became more special as his rookie teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli claimed his maiden podium, sealing a 1–3 finish for Mercedes.The results have kept Mercedes third in the Constructors' standings, though the team trails leaders McLaren by 323 points. Heat-sensitive performance issues have made progress tricky, but there is optimism that the second half of the season, with cooler tracks and development updates, may offer fresh opportunities.Amid all this, Russell’s future has been a constant talking point. His current contract expires at the end of 2025, and speculation earlier this year even linked reigning champion Max Verstappen to Mercedes. Those rumors have since been put to bed, with Verstappen confirming his stay at Red Bull and Toto Wolff reiterating that Russell and Antonelli remain “the plan” for 2026.For George Russell, there is no panic about finalizing terms. Speaking before the break at the Hungarian GP, he stressed that both sides were aligned and said (via F1.com):&quot;To be honest, now, with the time of the year that we're in, there's no time pressure from my side. There's no major time pressure from the team. The truth is, we've been in contact a lot this week, but nothing about contracts or the future, because we need to get the car back on track. Of course, we’re having conversations about the future... We'll get things done when the time is right and not rush it, because it’s an important thing.&quot;The Briton also admitted that negotiations have become more layered compared to his earlier career deals. Now a proven race winner, he is focused not just on salary, but on ensuring the team can give him a car capable of fighting for titles in the sport’s new regulation cycle starting in 2026.