George Russell all set to receive major boost in Austria following Canadian GP win

In what could be a big boost to George Russell, Mercedes is reportedly set to bring a new upgrade package to the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix scheduled on June 29. He won the Canadian GP on June 15, marking his first victory of the season.

Mercedes had a successful weekend in Montreal as Russell and Kimi Antonelli won a double podium. While the British driver finished P1, the 18-year-old rookie finished P3 to become the youngest driver in F1 history to win a podium.

Not only that, the Canadian GP also brought the maiden season win for Russell. He started the race from pole position, and despite a close battle between the top four, he calmed his nerves and finished a clean race.

Trending

With the winning momentum on their side, Mercedes is reportedly set to bring an upgrade package for the upcoming race in Austria. In a debrief video released by Mercedes F1's YouTube channel, the team's deputy technical director, Simone Resta, revealed that the Silver Arrows will bring new parts to Austria.

Not only that, the upgrades will continue to be introduced on race weekends where Mercedes feels the need to improve performance.

"Going into Austria Of course, we've also got new parts coming into the car in those races that they will always help, let’s say, in improving the performance. So let's see what we can get in Austria," Resta said.

The upgrade package could be a big boost for George Russell, who sits in fourth position in the championship standings with 136 points. While the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri is still 62 points, with consistency, Russell will likely aim to keep his hopes alive.

George Russell reiterates loyalty to Mercedes

George Russell at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

George Russell's existing contract with Mercedes is set to expire at the end of the season. Earlier this year, rumors spread that Russell would likely sign an extension contract. However, a couple of weeks ago, the British driver was linked to Aston Martin.

Amid raging speculations over his future, Russell insisted that his loyalty lies with Mercedes. Talking to Racingnews365, he said:

"Any teams who have shown interest, I have been quite open to say I intend to stay with Mercedes. That's always been clear. I am loyal to Mercedes. They gave me this chance to get into Formula 1. There haven't been any hard feelings with any of the talks that have been going around, especially around Max. We're in no rush to do contract negotiations. We want to win together. Why would you want to change something that's working?"

Mercedes is reportedly interested in signing four-time world champion Max Verstappen. However, since the latter is tied to Red Bull until 2028, and considering the loyalty factor, Toto Wolff is reportedly keeping his hopes low.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More