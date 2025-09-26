George Russell shares 4-word message for Lewis Hamilton as his dog Roscoe has a health scare

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram and shared an update about his bulldog Roscoe’s health scare. The Briton's former teammate at Mercedes, George Russell, took to the comments sections and responded with a 4-word message.Lewis Hamilton is the proud pet parent of a 12-year-old bulldog, Roscoe. The bulldog has been the Ferrari driver's companion for over a decade, and can often be spotted in the paddock making an entrance with the seven-time champion.Roscoe was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this year in April, which required medical treatment. Hamilton took to Instagram on September 26, 2025, and posted an update about his bulldog catching pneumonia once again.The Ferrari driver shared a carousel of three images of himself sitting beside Roscoe in a clinic. The second image showcased Hamilton kissing his bulldog on the forehead as Roscoe lay on the clinic’s bed. The caption detailed how the Briton's dog was given a sedative for checks, which caused his heart to stop. While Roscoe has gotten his heartbeat back, he's now in a coma.“Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped,” read the caption“They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he's in a coma. We don't know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we'll try to wake him up. I'm by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support,” added Hamilton View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLewis Hamilton's former teammate George Russell, who joined Mercedes in 2022 and raced alongside the seven-time champion until the end of the 2024 F1 season, after which the 40-year-old moved to Ferrari, took to the comment section and responded with a four-word message which read,“Thinking of you mate🙏”Image credits: Instagram/@lewishamiltonHamilton's dog, Roscoe, is a celebrity himself with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and recently made it to the cover of a magazineLewis Hamilton's bulldog Roscoe makes the cover of DogueLewis Hamilton is a fashion icon and has been spotted at the Met Gala multiple times. The Briton walks into the paddock in designer clothing and makes a fashion statement. The Ferrari driver recently featured on the cover of Vogue, and his dog, Roscoe, made the cover of Dogue (a dog fashion magazine by Vogue).Vogue Magazine’s Instagram account shared an update about Roscoe being on the cover of Dogue as the caption read,“Like @LewisHamilton, his bulldog Roscoe was destined to be a champion. Over the years, the now 12-year-old has become a star like Hamilton himself, from a Hollywood-worthy filmography to brand ambassadorships. And now, Roscoe is on the cover of #Dogue, just months after his dad fronted the cover of Vogue.”Lewis Hamilton took Roscoe to Greece during the 2025 F1 summer break and uploaded images of the pair enjoying the grasslands and mountainous views together.