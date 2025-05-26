George Russell shares hilarious topless clip captioned "The F1 glamour" feat. Carmen Mundt

Mercedes driver George Russell hilariously took an open bath in the paddock during the 2025 Monaco GP. His girlfriend Carmen Mundt pumped water for him as Russell took a quick shower, in a hilarious video shared by the couple on social media.

Russell had a disappointing qualifying session in Monaco as a power failure forced him out in Q2. Starting from P14, he had an equally challenging race on Sunday, May 25, as Williams' slow-racing tactics forced Russell to settle for P11.

Meanwhile, amid the difficult weekend, the British driver had a moment of laughter with his girlfriend Carmen Mundt. With his shirt off, he took an open bath in the paddock with his girlfriend pumping water for him from a barrel. He captioned it:

"The F1 glamour 🤣"

However, during the race, George Russell lost his cool. The Williams duo, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, were deliberately driving slowly ahead of him to keep their position. Russell waited until the final few laps to complete his two mandatory pit stops.

Moreover, in a moment of frustration, Russell cut the chicane to overtake Albon and received a drive-through penalty for the illegal move, refusing to give the position back.

Despite this chaos, Russell had to complete his two pit stops and settle for P11, behind Sainz (P10) and Albon (P9). His teammate, on the other hand, Kimi Antonelli, went down to P18. It was a weekend to forget for Mercedes, as strategic and mechanical failures hampered both drivers' races.

George Russell lambasts two-pitstop strategy in Monaco

In order to add some excitement and action to the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, the FIA introduced a mandatory two-pit-stop strategy. However, the new rule had too little impact on the race, as only a single legal overtake was recorded over 78 laps. Ultimately, pole winner Lando Norris ended up winning the race as well.

Many drivers, including George Russell, opposed this strategy. He had a full-blown outburst, as he suggested that the FIA should scrap the race altogether. According to The Guardian, he said:

“The two-stop clearly did not work at all. For all of the ­drivers, qualifying is the most exhilarating moment of the weekend. Do we accept that there should be no race and it’s a qualifying race? You do one on Saturday and one on Sunday, and the guy who qualifies on pole gets some points and gets a little trophy."

He added:

"The one on Sunday gets some more points, because that’s what we love most. I think that’s what you guys enjoy watching the most. And 99% of the other people in Monaco are here sipping champagne on a yacht, so they don’t really care."

George Russell ultimately walked away with no points after finishing P11, and since Kimi Antonelli also couldn't produce a better result, Mercedes ended the weekend with zero points.

