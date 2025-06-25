George Russell shares wholesome message for Lewis Hamilton praising his “efforts” for the F1 movie

George Russell recently lauded Lewis Hamilton for his efforts in Formula 1 and the F1 movie. The 27-year-old took to social media to praise his former teammate following the cinema debut of the film.

Ad

The Mercedes driver, who was teammates with Hamilton for three seasons – from 2022 to 2024 – took to his Instagram story to respond to a post shared by the seven-time world champion. Replying to a post shared by Lewis Hamilton, Russell wrote:

“Lewis, thanks for all the efforts you've done for the sport and this movie, man—super cool!!”

George Russell praised Lewis Hamilton for his contribution to Formula 1 and the F1 movie - Source: via @georgerussell63 on Instagram

The F1 movie, which has officially debuted in cinemas across Europe, had Lewis Hamilton as an integral part of its production. The Scuderia Ferrari driver was deeply involved as a member of the production crew behind the highly anticipated film.

Ad

Trending

While Brad Pitt—who stars as Sonny Hayes—along with other actors including Damson Idris, have been widely praised for their performances, many within the production have credited Hamilton for his substantial input on the project.

The 40-year-old supported the production team in ensuring the movie offered a near-perfect portrayal of the events during an actual Formula 1 race. Hamilton also played a major role in promoting the film, attending various events and private screenings, among other responsibilities.

Ad

George Russell, like many other drivers on the F1 grid, also featured in the movie, making several cameos—including one on the podium at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as well as during the national anthem scene from the British GP. Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc also appeared in the Abu Dhabi GP podium scene alongside Brad Pitt and Russell.

How Lewis Hamilton reacted after F1 movie cinema debut

Lewis Hamilton also shared his reaction on social media following the debut of the highly anticipated Formula 1 movie. The 40-year-old was an integral part of the production of the motorsports film.

Ad

The Ferrari driver took to his Instagram to share a lengthy, heartfelt post, expressing gratitude and highlighting the crucial individuals and partners who contributed to bringing the idea of the F1 film to life. Sharing a carousel of images, Hamilton wrote in the caption:

“Four years in the making—what a journey it’s been. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at Apple and Warner Bros. for believing in us and partnering with such heart and vision. To Joe and Jerry—thank you. I’ve learned so much from both of you, and it’s truly been an honour to work alongside you."

Ad

"These were taken on our very first day on track, with Brad at Silverstone looking into Copse Corner. What a moment. One of those memories that stick with you. We’ve poured everything we have into this film. I really hope you’ll feel that when you watch it. We gave it our all, and we can’t wait for you to see it. Go check it out as soon as you can—it’s out today in the UK and out in the US on Friday. Hope you love it,” he added.

Ad

The F1 film marks one of Lewis Hamilton’s recent ventures into the world of Hollywood and movie production. The British driver has previously featured in a few movies and motorsport documentaries over the years. Hamilton voiced a character in the Cars franchise, appeared in Zoolander 2, and featured in The Game Changers, among many others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More