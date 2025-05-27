George Russell suggests a revolutionary idea for the F1 Monaco GP

Mercedes driver George Russell suggested that F1 could consider having a qualifying race and dishing out additional points on Saturday as a solution to revive the Monaco GP. The British driver, who also serves as the Director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA), has been vocal in his criticism of the mandatory two-stop rule applied in the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.
The 27-year-old started the race from P14 and was unable to make significant progress in the main race and finished outside of points.
Speaking with Motorsport.com, George Russell gave a unique idea to make some changes for the Monaco GP in the future and suggested putting more emphasis on qualifying due to the importance of one-lap pace in the Principality. He said:
"We definitely need to have a real think about what the solution is here in Monaco. I appreciate trying something this year in the two-stop. Clearly, it did not work at all. For all of the drivers, qualifying is the most exhilarating moment of the weekend. Do we accept that? There should be no race, and it's a qualifying race.
"You do one on Saturday, one on Sunday. The guy who qualifies pole gets some points and gets a little trophy, and the one on Sunday gets some more points. That's what we love most. I think that's what you guys enjoy watching the most."
George Russell finished the race in P11 but got himself a drive-through penalty in the race for refusing to give the position back to Alex Albon after deliberately cutting the chicane.
George Russell explains his cheeky attempt on Alex Albon in Monaco
Mercedes driver George Russell stated that he had no regrets about getting a penalty for not giving the position back to Williams F1 driver Alex Albon, as he wanted to "enjoy" driving in Monaco.
As quoted by the aforementioned source, the three-time F1 race winner said:
"I've got to be honest, I didn't really care because I was out of the points. I didn't get the chance yesterday to enjoy Monaco. And I just said, screw it, I want to enjoy Monaco. I want to enjoy driving this track full gas. It's one of the best circuits in the world. And that's what I did."
George Russell sits P4 in the Driver's standings with 99 points to his name, but has fallen away from the leading pack in the last two weekends. The Brit has scored six points combined from Imola and Monaco and now has a gap of 20 points to Charles Leclerc behind him in P5.