George Russell takes a cheeky dig at Lando Norris when answering the possibility of Max Verstappen winning the 2025 F1 title

Red Bull star Max Verstappen came into the 2025 season as the defending champion. However, given McLaren's jump in the performance index, it seemed to be a two-horse race between the Papaya drivers for the title. However, the Dutchman has made a recent comeback. George Russell took a cheeky dig at Lando Norris ahead of the Singapore GP when detailing the possibility of Verstappen winning the title.Max Verstappen and Red Bull have seemingly found a new pace since the summer break, with the Dutchman finishing his home race in P2, followed by consecutive wins at the Italian GP and the Azerbaijan GP. With the McLaren duo struggling, it has put Verstappen just 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.While the track's characteristics suited the RB21, Red Bull also brought a floor upgrade, which reportedly put the car in a working window. Unlike the first half of the season, where the Dutchman was consistently complaining about the car's balance and tires not being in the working window, the second half has been smooth sailing.Ahead of the 2025 Singapore GP, drivers sat down with Tom Clarkson for the Thursday press conference. Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, and George Russell were the first group of drivers to interview with Clarkson. The host asked all three drivers about Max Verstappen's chances of winning the title.Russell was asked by Clarkson to give a number (in percentage) about Verstappen's title chances. The Mercedes driver looked at his fellow countryman, Lando Norris, and said,“100%”, followed by a cheeky laughLando Norris had the opportunity to close down the gap to Oscar Piastri in the championship at the Azerbaijan GP as the Australian crashed out on Lap 1. However, the Briton could only manage a P7 finish and currently sits 25 points behind his teammate.Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon detail the chance of Max Verstappen winning the 2025 F1 titleSeven F1 Grand Prixs are left on the calendar (including three sprint weekends). Max Verstappen needs to outscore Oscar Piastri by an average of 10 points every weekend to take the 2025 title home. A single retirement from the Australian would fully put the Red Bull driver in the championship fight.Tom Clarkson went on to ask Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon about Verstappen's chances of winning the title.“Uh, I mean, there's a chance. More than zero. Uhm. Uh, I don't know there's probably like actual stats, so.. Uhm, I don't know. Yeah, there's a chance,” said Norris“I mean we all know Max, and how dangerous he is when there is something to grab. There's a good chance, if he's got a competitive car until the end of the year, he can catch back,” responded OconSingapore GP has historically been a weak circuit for Red Bull, and if Verstappen can pull off a strong result at the street race, he will truly be back in title contention.