  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • George Russell takes a cheeky dig at Lando Norris when answering the possibility of Max Verstappen winning the 2025 F1 title

George Russell takes a cheeky dig at Lando Norris when answering the possibility of Max Verstappen winning the 2025 F1 title

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 02, 2025 12:47 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell at F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Source: Getty

Red Bull star Max Verstappen came into the 2025 season as the defending champion. However, given McLaren's jump in the performance index, it seemed to be a two-horse race between the Papaya drivers for the title. However, the Dutchman has made a recent comeback. George Russell took a cheeky dig at Lando Norris ahead of the Singapore GP when detailing the possibility of Verstappen winning the title.

Ad

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have seemingly found a new pace since the summer break, with the Dutchman finishing his home race in P2, followed by consecutive wins at the Italian GP and the Azerbaijan GP. With the McLaren duo struggling, it has put Verstappen just 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

While the track's characteristics suited the RB21, Red Bull also brought a floor upgrade, which reportedly put the car in a working window. Unlike the first half of the season, where the Dutchman was consistently complaining about the car's balance and tires not being in the working window, the second half has been smooth sailing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of the 2025 Singapore GP, drivers sat down with Tom Clarkson for the Thursday press conference. Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, and George Russell were the first group of drivers to interview with Clarkson. The host asked all three drivers about Max Verstappen's chances of winning the title.

Russell was asked by Clarkson to give a number (in percentage) about Verstappen's title chances. The Mercedes driver looked at his fellow countryman, Lando Norris, and said,

Ad
“100%”, followed by a cheeky laugh
Ad

Lando Norris had the opportunity to close down the gap to Oscar Piastri in the championship at the Azerbaijan GP as the Australian crashed out on Lap 1. However, the Briton could only manage a P7 finish and currently sits 25 points behind his teammate.

Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon detail the chance of Max Verstappen winning the 2025 F1 title

Seven F1 Grand Prixs are left on the calendar (including three sprint weekends). Max Verstappen needs to outscore Oscar Piastri by an average of 10 points every weekend to take the 2025 title home. A single retirement from the Australian would fully put the Red Bull driver in the championship fight.

Ad

Tom Clarkson went on to ask Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon about Verstappen's chances of winning the title.

“Uh, I mean, there's a chance. More than zero. Uhm. Uh, I don't know there's probably like actual stats, so.. Uhm, I don't know. Yeah, there's a chance,” said Norris
“I mean we all know Max, and how dangerous he is when there is something to grab. There's a good chance, if he's got a competitive car until the end of the year, he can catch back,” responded Ocon

Singapore GP has historically been a weak circuit for Red Bull, and if Verstappen can pull off a strong result at the street race, he will truly be back in title contention.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications