NEWS: George Russell throws Lando Norris’ F1 23 card after revealing the McLaren driver’s rating

Mercedes driver George Russell was not one bit pleased after his friend and McLaren driver Lando Norris finished ahead of him in the F1 2023 game ratings.

In a video released by F1 on their YouTube channel, drivers are seen guessing each other ratings on the F1 2023 video game. While most teammates were paired against each other, fan favorites Russell and Norris were paired together for the video to guess their ratings.

While they were close throughout in the categories, the Mercedes driver was upset when it was revealed in the end that his friend edged him in overall rating by a single point. George Russell was also a bit frustrated that he had gone down from his previous season's rating despite notching up his first win and pole position for the team in Brazil and Hungary last year.

He said:

"I've gone down..Hang on, what? Oh my word..this is... You've ruined my mood going into the weekend."

Russell proceeded to throw Norris' play card on the floor in disbelief. Lando Norris replied:

"Don't be a sole loser!! You spoil sport."

George Russell eclipsed by Lando Norris in the F1 2023 game

The Mercedes managed to score high in all four categories and even beat Norris in race awareness, where he scored 83 compared to Norris's 79. The McLaren driver edged his British compatriot in pace categories where he got 91 compared to George Russell's 87.

The pace category includes the qualifying pace on Saturday while the race awareness includes the driver's abilities to make his through the field in the main race while not causing incidents and getting penalty points.

In the overall rating, Norris managed to score 89, just one ahead of Russell's 88. Below is the list of the ratings of all the drivers on the F1 2023 card:

Max Verstappen – 94

Lewis Hamilton – 92

Fernando Alonso – 92

Charles Leclerc – 89

Sergio Perez – 89

Lando Norris – 89

Carlos Sainz – 88

George Russell – 88

Valtteri Bottas – 87

Esteban Ocon – 86

Pierre Gasly – 85

Lance Stroll – 84

Alexander Albon – 83

Yuki Tsunoda – 83

Kevin Magnussen – 81

Nico Hulkenberg – 80

Zhou Guanyu – 78

Oscar Piastri – 74

Logan Sargeant – 71

Nyck de Vries – 71

It will be fascinating to see if these ratings reflect the drivers' performances over the season and whether they will change drastically when the 2024 version of the game is released.

