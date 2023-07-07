George Russell wants to have “open conversations” with the protesters ahead of the 2023 F1 British GP in Silverstone

George Russell gave his verdict on the potential dangers of protesters invading the track during the 2023 British Grand Prix.

Being the director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, he mentioned that he would want to have a one-on-one conversation with the protesters instead of them coming onto the tracks and putting themselves in danger.

"We put our trust and faith in F1 and Silverstone. I think there's 100 extra marshals around this weekend to try and stop anybody running onto the track," Russell said (via Racing News 365).

George Russell mentioned, like many other drivers, that it is only right for the protesters to express their views and opinions, however, doing it while keeping their, and potentially others' lives at stake.

"We're all open and free to cast our views, but doing it on a live F1 track is pretty irresponsible and it shouldn't be dangerous. Not only [protesters] but drivers and marshals who are potentially running after people," he added.

Russell spoke about the 100% sustainable fuels that will be used in Formula 1 from the 2026 season in accordance with the new engine regulations. These are meant to tackle the carbon emissions that the sport currently has, and one of the major reasons for the protests that have been held over time (especially during the 2022 British GP when protestors invaded the track).

"We're going to 100% sustainable fuels in the future, we're doing a huge push on the sustainability front and I think it would only be fair for them to have a look and see what we're doing. Even open conversations with us before recklessly running onto a circuit when we're driving past at 200mph," George Russell stated.

George Russell jokes about Max Verstappen's criticism of the 2024 F1 calendar

The season calendar for the 2024 Formula 1 season was recently introduced which has a whopping 24 races, with the return of the Chinese Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, one of the highest-paid drivers on the grid, criticized it.

George Russell jokingly mentioned that the only reason the double-world champion did it is that he wants to earn more.

"I think he’s whingeing because he wants more money! He’s the highest paid on this grid and rightly so for what he’s achieving but even so, I think it’s all a big tactic of his, that threat of retirement," George Russell said (via Eurosport).

