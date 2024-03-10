“Get better motherf***er” - Carlos Sainz receives unusual recovery wish from rival F1 star following appendicitis surgery

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez sent a peculiar recovery message to his rival, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, as the latter underwent surgery for appendicitis ahead of the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Sainz came down to illness ahead of the second race of the 2024 season. The Spaniard took part in FP1 and FP2 sessions on Thursday but looked knackered due to appendicitis.

Sainz withdrew from the remainder of the weekend in Jeddah to undergo surgery, as he was replaced by F2 driver and Ferrari reserve Oliver Bearman.

Sainz later shared on his social media accounts on March 9 that the operation went well.

"Underwent a smooth operation today and I’m feeling much better! Thank you for all your kind messages and to everyone who has looked after me these days here in Saudi, especially at the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital. THANK YOU," Carlos Sainz wrote.

"Great Quali from @OllieBearman on his hasty debut (not easy at all) and from Lord Perceval (a.k.a. @Charles_Leclerc) Good luck for tomorrow @ScuderiaFerrari!"

Wishes for a speedy recovery flooded Sainz's comment section, as various personalities from the motorsports community prayed for his good health. However, one such message that caught the public eye was of Carlos Sainz's rival and Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez.

Perez wrote:

"Get better motherf***er!"

Carlos Sainz: "The last 24 hours have been tough and difficult for me"

Reflecting on his condition after the second practice session in Saudi Arabia, Carlos Sainz admitted that the past 24 hours had been challenging and taxing for him.

He told the media (including Sportskeeda) after the FP2:

"So obviously a very difficult day after feeling sick. The last 24 hours have been tough and difficult for me."

"Today was all about trying to get myself on track and learn as much as possible from the car without really pushing too much the limits, as I was still a bit on the non-ideal side," he added.

Sainz then expressed hope of feeling better in time for the race, acknowledging that he may not be at full strength but remained determined to perform to the best of his abilities. He said:

"We managed to complete the programme without issues. Hopefully tomorrow I’m feeling better. Even if probably will not be 100 per cent, but feeling better, that will allow me to be more on the limit and perform."

"Tricky day as I said, but managed to get it done. Now we’ll go and take some breaths and come back tomorrow stronger," he added.