“Get out of here, go”: Fernando Alonso told he ‘doesn’t belong’ in F1 anymore by former racer

Double F1 champion Fernando Alonso has established himself as a legend of Formula One. Despite not tasting the winner's champagne in over a decade, Alonso is widely considered as one of the top drivers of all time. However, Dutch racer Tom Coronel firmly believes the Spaniard "no longer belongs" in F1 and should pave way for others.

Alonso has been pivotal in Aston Martin's resurgence in recent years. The Spanish driver scored eight podium finishes at the Silverstone team since joining them from Alpine.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll at the F1 75 Live - Show - Source: Getty

However, that is not enough to convince the Dutch racer about the Aston Martin driver's spot on the F1 grid. Coronel predicted Alonso to be 2025's biggest disappointment as he gave away his predictions.

He said: (Quotes via Motorsports.com's Dutch subsidiary)

“It’s a shame but you know, there is a time to come and a time to go."

He added,

“This is a real racing driver that I look at and that I think but I also say about that man, you know what? Make way. Get out of here, go.

“You’ve made your money, you know, take a different role in motorsport because that is real. Take the sporting side, go coach drivers. I know that he is behind [Sauber rookie Gabriel] Bortoleto.

Coronel also advised Fernando Alonso to pick up a coaching role or take up a "different role" in the sporting side of F1.

He continued,

“In terms of name and that kind of stuff, respect, great, cool. But you do not belong there anymore and you know that. So give that seat to someone else.”

Fernando Alonso will begin his 22nd F1 season in Australia this year. And while the former Ferrari driver has shown little signs of slowing down, Alonso will be excited to finally drive an Adrian Newey designed car and hope to return to challenging for race wins more consistently.

Fernando Alonso predicts internal rifts in Aston Martin camp with Adrian Newey's arrival

Fernando Alonso made a bold prediction about F1 wizard Adrian Newey's arrival at Aston Martin. The former Red Bull man will start work with the team this March after serving his gardening leave and Alonso will look to make the most of the opportunity.

With age not really on his side, Fernando Alonso knows this is perhaps the final and his best bet to win or contest for a championship. However, he also recognises that Adrian's free reign at Aston Martin might not sit well with the chief personnel.

Alonso commented on the issue during F175 event and said:

"Adrian is going to be a free spirit. You can’t tell him what to do. The day he arrives, if he can give us a hand in 2025, fine. If he wants to work only in 2026, fine too. Because then he has clear ideas and doesn’t want to waste a single day."

The 43-year-old also admitted on having "lengthy discussions" with Aston Martin kingpin Lawrence Stroll about the same. He mentioned Stroll believes he cannot control the design wizard.

However, that did not stop Fernando Alonso from praising Newey and his impact at any team. He labelled Newey's arrival as more impactful than signing any other driver.

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Drivers Photocall - Source: Getty

He did not stop there and also stated that Lewis Hamilton's impact will be unequal to what Newey will bring to Aston Martin.

With the start of the season just weeks away, it will be interesting to see if Newey will focus on this year's car development or the next one.

