"Getting the excuses in early": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton claiming Sebastian Vettel's had a more extensive testing program

Since joining Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton has driven three different F1 cars to help him get into the groove within the team. However, reflecting on his testing program, the Briton compared how the four-time world champion and former Ferrari driver, Sebastian Vettel, had a vastly greater testing schedule, which led fans to claim that Hamilton was getting in excuses if his debut with the team does not go as planned.

Ad

The seven-time champion's move to Maranello had soared headlines last year. This hype continued into the 2025 F1 season as Tifosi surrounded the Fiorano track when Hamilton made his first run behind a Ferrari F1 car.

After the initial TPC run at Fiorano, Lewis Hamilton headed to Spain, where he, Charles Leclerc, and Ferrari development drivers did further running in the car. The 40-year-old then participated in a Pirelli tire test at the same track and tried out the SF-24 this time.

Ad

Trending

During the pre-season testing weekend, Hamilton completed 162 laps and got enough mileage in the three days that he participated. Despite the extensive program to settle him into the team, the seven-time champion shared his views on how the testing schedule was way more restrictive than his old rival Sebastian Vettel's.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, this response did not go well with some fans as they lamented Lewis Hamilton's statements.

"Getting the excuses in early," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Why is he always whining?" another fan said.

Another fan posted a gif saying:

"Oh. Another excuse."

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, some fans stood up for Hamilton:

"Honestly, Lewis diving straight into the deep end and figuring things out is so him!! can’t wait to see how he adapts and makes that Ferrari his own," one fan said.

"Lewis Hamilton is like a fish in water—his ability to adapt to the track with minimal testing time is mind-blowing, especially after his switch from Mercedes to Ferrari," another fan said.

Ad

"Jumping into the deep end really suits his fearless approach, doesn’t it? I’m curious to see how his limited testing time will play out in Australia," a fan said.

Hamilton spent his first day at Maranello getting to know the team personnel.

Lewis Hamilton opens up on the passion for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton at Maranello (Credits: Getty)

While driving for the elusive Scuderia seems like a big opportunity, working for the team is also a dream for many. This is what Lewis Hamilton realized getting into the Italian team, as he said (via Motorsport Week):

Ad

"It’s one thing seeing it from outside, but then when you’re actually in it, it’s pretty incredible. Just from speaking to the whole team at the factory in one space, for example, and just seeing how passionate and excited they are, walking around different departments and meeting people who just live and breathe Ferrari, who grew up dreaming about getting to work there."

The 40-year-old will make his Grand Prix debut with Ferrari on Mar. 16 at the Albert Park Circuit. His former rival Kimi Raikkonen won on his racing debut for the prancing horses at the fabled circuit, and Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to recreate this feat at the race down under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback