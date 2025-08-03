"Getting a penalty for scaring a fragile old man?": Fans react to Max Verstappen being investigated for incident with Lewis Hamilton

Fans online have reacted to the news of Max Verstappen being investigated after the Hungarian Grand Prix for his incident with Lewis Hamilton during the race on Sunday. The Dutchman tried to overtake Hamilton into turn four on lap 29, leading to the latter moving off the track, seemingly to avoid a collision with his rival.

Max Verstappen was noted by the race stewards during the Hungarian GP after he overtook Lewis Hamilton on track on lap 29. It was then announced that the incident would be investigated after the race. It was not mentioned why the move was noted, and no contact between the drivers was seen on the broadcast.

Fans on X have reacted to this news, with many questioning why Verstappen is being summoned by the stewards when no contact was made.

"Max is getting a penalty for scaring a fragile old man ???," questioned one fan.

"They didn’t touch no matter how much @SkySportsF1 wants a penalty for Max," wrote another user.

"You must now call ahead, RVSP and tweet an announcement video before overtaking otherwise someone could get frightened," said another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"Max Verstappen pushing Lewis Hamilton off the track to overtake, water is wet," wrote one fan.

"So…..if someone cuts you up on the road, do you take avoiding action, or accept the collision and hope you live to tell the tale?" questioned another user.

"If max gets a penalty I’m not even going to act surprised," said another fan

At the time of writing, both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have been summoned by the stewards to share their perspective about the move. But the 4x world champion finished the race well over 15 seconds ahead of Kimi Antonelli in P10, and any post-race penalty is unlikely to change an already disappointing result for him.

Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton got "scared" during the Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen chasing down Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen has said that Lewis Hamilton got "scared" when he rocked up by the side of him on lap 29 at the Hungarian GP. He also claimed that he was "sorry" that he had to pay a visit to the stewards after the race.

Speaking to Viaplay after the race, Verstappen explained his thoughts behind the incident with Hamilton.

"I'm sorry that I have to go to the stewards after the race. Just analyze that during the race. I don't understand why we have to go there anyway," said Verstappen.

"I put my nose in, and he gets scared and goes off the track. I have no idea what's going on there," he added.

Verstappen also added that he does not care about whatever penalty he gets, if he does indeed get one. The reigning world champion claimed that getting no points won't be too different from scoring two points, as he does at the moment, thanks to his P9 finish.

