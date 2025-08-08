Gianpierro Lambiase opens up on Max Verstappen being portrayed as the “villain of the paddock”

By Samson Ero
Published Aug 08, 2025 20:46 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Final Practice - Source: Getty
Gianpiero Lambiase and Max Verstappen during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

Gianpiero Lambiase has recently opened up on Max Verstappen being portrayed as the villain in the Formula 1 paddock. The 44-year-old spoke about his relationship with the four-time world champion, labelling him as the complete opposite of what the media often portrays.

Ad

The race engineer who spoke in a video spotlighting the driver’s journey with the Red Bull Racing outfit, detailed that Verstappen is largely one of the most sincere and likable characters across the Formula 1 paddock.

“Max [Verstappen] is portrayed as the villain of the paddock. But away from the track, he’s the complete opposite. He’s the most sincere, gentle giant, and a very likable character. Consider him a top friend,” Lambiase said. (via nini on X)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The words of the Italian largely echo the sentiments of several individuals who featured in the Red Bull Racing documentary. The video was made to celebrate the four-time world champion to commemorate his 200th Grand Prix with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, which was at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Sadly for Max Verstappen and the Austrian outfit, the Hungaroring event did not play out as they would have envisaged, as the 27-year-old could only muster a ninth-place finish.

Ad

Gianpiero Lambiase speaks on Max Verstappen being a generational talent

Gianpiero Lambiase also weighed in on the talent of Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver’s race engineer ranked him amongst the elites of the sport.

Lambiase who has worked with Verstappen since the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, likened the world champion to several elite drivers, including Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

“Max is clearly a generational talent, he’s followed in recent years Schumacher, Lewis, and he has taken on that mantle," Lambiase said via the aforementioned source.
Ad

The Italian-British engineer, who also doubles up as head of racing at Red Bull, also praised Verstappen’s relationship with the rookies on the grid, detailing how much of an inspiration he has been to several of them.

"What he’s brought to this paddock is that you see it in his relationship with the rookies nowadays. They’re all looking up to him and aspiring to be him and to achieve what he’s achieved. I think Formula One needs to be grateful for that," he added.
Ad

Max Verstappen, on his path, has continued to etch his name into the history of Formula 1. The Red Bull driver, through the 223 races of his career so far, has recorded 65 race victories. Verstappen also boasts 117 podium finishes as well as several other records across the sport’s history.

Unfortunately for Verstappen, the 2025 campaign has largely not unfolded in the manner he would have loved. However, alongside the Red Bull team, he would be aiming for a strong second half of the season, when it resumes for the final stretch, starting with his home race at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

About the author
Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications