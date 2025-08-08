Gianpierro Lambiase opens up on Max Verstappen being portrayed as the “villain of the paddock”

Gianpiero Lambiase has recently opened up on Max Verstappen being portrayed as the villain in the Formula 1 paddock. The 44-year-old spoke about his relationship with the four-time world champion, labelling him as the complete opposite of what the media often portrays.The race engineer who spoke in a video spotlighting the driver’s journey with the Red Bull Racing outfit, detailed that Verstappen is largely one of the most sincere and likable characters across the Formula 1 paddock.“Max [Verstappen] is portrayed as the villain of the paddock. But away from the track, he’s the complete opposite. He’s the most sincere, gentle giant, and a very likable character. Consider him a top friend,” Lambiase said. (via nini on X)The words of the Italian largely echo the sentiments of several individuals who featured in the Red Bull Racing documentary. The video was made to celebrate the four-time world champion to commemorate his 200th Grand Prix with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, which was at the Hungarian Grand Prix.Sadly for Max Verstappen and the Austrian outfit, the Hungaroring event did not play out as they would have envisaged, as the 27-year-old could only muster a ninth-place finish.Gianpiero Lambiase speaks on Max Verstappen being a generational talentGianpiero Lambiase also weighed in on the talent of Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver’s race engineer ranked him amongst the elites of the sport.Lambiase who has worked with Verstappen since the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, likened the world champion to several elite drivers, including Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.“Max is clearly a generational talent, he’s followed in recent years Schumacher, Lewis, and he has taken on that mantle,&quot; Lambiase said via the aforementioned source. The Italian-British engineer, who also doubles up as head of racing at Red Bull, also praised Verstappen’s relationship with the rookies on the grid, detailing how much of an inspiration he has been to several of them.&quot;What he’s brought to this paddock is that you see it in his relationship with the rookies nowadays. They’re all looking up to him and aspiring to be him and to achieve what he’s achieved. I think Formula One needs to be grateful for that,&quot; he added. Max Verstappen, on his path, has continued to etch his name into the history of Formula 1. The Red Bull driver, through the 223 races of his career so far, has recorded 65 race victories. Verstappen also boasts 117 podium finishes as well as several other records across the sport’s history.Unfortunately for Verstappen, the 2025 campaign has largely not unfolded in the manner he would have loved. However, alongside the Red Bull team, he would be aiming for a strong second half of the season, when it resumes for the final stretch, starting with his home race at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.