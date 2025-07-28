  • home icon
By Samyak Sharma
Published Jul 28, 2025 12:44 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice &amp; Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton stated that a part of Ferrari's latest upgrade package was already fitted to Charles Leclerc's car at the Canadian Grand Prix, while the Brit received it for the first time at the Belgian Grand Prix. Fans reacted to this, with many questioning whether Leclerc was being given priority by the Italian team.

Ferrari has brought new upgrades for the Belgian GP, and the changes received positive feedback from both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the race weekend at Spa. But speaking to the media post-race, Hamilton explained that part of the new upgrade was already fitted on his teammate's car as early as the Canadian GP.

"There's basically two elements to [the upgrade] and one of those elements we had it to test back in Montreal, but I didn't end up testing it and Charles did and ended up using it for part of it for a couple of races. So he definitely did a great job today," said Hamilton.
Fans on X reacted to Hamilton's statement, sharing their opinion on why Leclerc was prioritized for the new upgrade.

"Give them the same car!! I beg you ferrari," said one fan.
"Makes sense why Leclerc had his crash in practice in Canada then," said another user.
"Lewis has basically been in TEST MODE ever since these regulations began 😄And the beast keeps going despite all the adversity," said another fan.
Here are some additional reactions:

"Wasn't an upgrade initially, had to be dialled in, if both had issues the first time they used it, Charles fp1 crash in Canada and Lewis spin in sq1 in Spa," said another fan.
"Charles fans are now gonna say lewis (who’s a ferrari driver) is lying LMFAO," stated another user.
"Incoming Charles fans calling him a liar again," said yet another fan.
Lewis Hamilton made two crucial mistakes in the two qualifying sessions over the course of the Belgian GP. First, he spun out at the bus stop chicane during Sprint Qualifying, meaning he started 16th. Then, he exceeded track limits in Q1 during Qualifying for the main race, and ended up 16th again.

Lewis Hamilton blames new Ferrari upgrade for Sprint Qualifying mishap

Lewis Hamilton spims out at the bus stop chicane during Sprint Qualifying - Belgian GP - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton clarified that his unfamiliarity with the new Ferrari upgrades was the major reason behind his spinning out on the final corner during Sprint Qualifying on Friday. The driver also explained how teammate Charles Leclerc was already much more comfortable with the changes.

Adding to his thoughts about the new Ferrari upgrades, Hamilton said, via Formula1:

"He [Leclerc] is feeling more comfortable and acclimatized [with the upgrades]. For me, it was the first time using it and that spin we had [in Sprint Qualifying] caught me out."

Hamilton also added that both Ferrari drivers have had a change of data engineer, making things even more complex. The 7x world champion finally admitted that he had fun making his way through the field on Sunday, as he finished seventh after having started from the pit lane.

