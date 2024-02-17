"Glad Ford is taking this seriously": Fans react to the American manufacturer's statement on Christian Horner's internal investigation by Red Bull

Ford Motorsport's head Mark Rushbrook recently shared his thoughts on Red Bull's internal investigation on Christian Horner.

Since Ford is connected to Red Bull and will work with them on power units from the 2026 F1 season, they felt the need to address Horner's current situation.

According to renowned F1 journalist Jenna Fryer, Rushbrooks said that Ford as a company expected proper behavior and integrity from its partners. Rushbrook added that the American giants were aware of Red Bull's parent company taking the matter seriously.

"As a family company that holds itself to very high standards of behavior and integrity, we expect the same from our partners. It appears to us and what we've been told that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they are worried about their brand, as well," Rushbrook said.

Expand Tweet

Soon after Rushbrook's statements surfaced on the X, many F1 fans took to social media to praise Ford for their statement about the entire Christian Horner-Red Bull saga. People were delighted to see sponsors speaking up about the situation and clarifying that they were against any inappropriate behavior.

"Glad Ford is taking this seriously. Horner shouldn't be allowed to settle this matter with just a payoff," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many discussed how Christian Horner would be in deep trouble if he were to be found guilty. Some fans felt that he was already finished, even though no official conclusion had been reached or publicly announced.

"Horner is toast if guilty," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan also felt that Honda must not be happy with Red Bull and Horner's current situation.

"Can’t see Honda being happy with this situation either. Longer Horner stays the more damage will be done. Don’t see how this ends well for Red Bull," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Christian Horner admits Red Bull is slightly distracted by his ongoing investigation

As Red Bull gears up for the 2024 F1 season, Christian Horner admited that his investigation has been somewhat of a distraction for them. Nonetheless, he claimed that the team was working together and preparing for the year ahead of them. He added that he was cooperating in the investigation and working for the season simultaneously. Speaking to motorsport.com, he said:

“Inevitably, there has been a distraction but the team are very together. Everybody is focused on the season ahead, so it's been very much business as normal. The support has been fantastic. Obviously my focus is very much on the season ahead. It has been business as normal. Obviously there is an investigation that I am obviously complying, I am working with full. So that is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead.”

Red Bull enters the 2024 F1 season as defending world champions. They won the 2023 championship with ease, winning 21 out of 22 races and scoring 860 points.