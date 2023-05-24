BREAKING: Aston Martin announce partnership with Honda for F1 power unit from 2026

Aston Martin have announced their official partnership with Honda from 2026. The Japanese manufacturer will make its comeback to F1 in 2026 as the supplier of power units to the team. Honda has no plans of supplying its power units to any other teams except for Aston Martin 2026 onwards.

With new engine regulations being introduced in F1 for 2026, Honda has been eyeing to use 100% sustainable fuels and focus greatly on electrical power as it aligned with the automotive company's goals.

Talking about the partnership with the team, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said:

"Honda and our new partner, the Aston Martin F1 Team, share the same sincere attitude and determination to win, so starting with the 2026 season, we will work together and strive for the Championship title as Aston Martin Aramco Honda."

Lawrence Stroll, the owner of the team, added:

“We share a mutual drive, determination, and relentless ambition to succeed on track. Honda is a global titan and its success in motorsport is longstanding and incredibly impressive."

Honda exited F1 at the end of 2021 after staying in the sport for seven years. They had partnered with Red Bull Racing and the deal reaped magnificent outcomes as Max Verstappen won the Championship title the same year.

Honda maintained their relationship with Red Bull through a power unit support deal that will last till the end of 2025.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has a history with engine manufacturer Honda

With Fernando Alonso in good form, Aston Martin would love to have him drive their car in 2026. Alonso joined the team on a multi-year deal and is enjoying the best season after a decade. He has landed four podiums in five races and is third in the driver's championship rat race behind the two Red Bulls.

However, Fernando Alonso had his experiences in the past with the Japanese manufacturer. The Spaniard was critical of their performance when he drove with their power unit for three seasons when he drove for McLaren in 2015-17. He called the power unit a 'GP2 engine' on a team radio conversation while driving at Honda's home track in Suzuka.

Nevertheless, Honda has said that they would have no difficulties with Alonso despite their strained relationship in the past.

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe believes that Alonso's criticism helped them improve their engine power unit since their partnership with McLaren, which helped them make Red Bull Racing win the 2021 season.

Lawrence Stroll and his team value Fernando Alonso's experience and contribution on and off track. They wish to keep driving with him and also have Honda as their engine partner to maximize results to win the Constructor's Championship.

