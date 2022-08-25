"Go and support Mick now"- Sebastian Vettel's heartwarming note to fan after his F1 retirement

Sebastian Vettel's heartwarming note to a fan is one of many reasons why the German is so loved in the F1 community.

The German recently mailed his fan Niki personalized gifts and a handwritten note. The fan shared the note on Twitter that said:

"Go and support Mick now; he needs it!," wrote Vettel.

vettelfan_niki @vettelfan_niki 🏻 Thank you Seb thank you so much #SebastianVettel #seb5 #F1 THE PACKAGE FROM SEBASTIAN HAS ARRIVED! Our hero sent me and Lívia a package! Two caps, two signatures and two personal letters. It's amazing! No words!🏻 Thank you Seb thank you so much THE PACKAGE FROM SEBASTIAN HAS ARRIVED! Our hero sent me and Lívia a package! Two caps, two signatures and two personal letters. It's amazing! No words! ♥️😭🙏🏻 Thank you Seb thank you so much 😭♥️ #SebastianVettel #seb5 #F1 https://t.co/PthyHPURHN

The note was just another reason why Sebastian Vettel has become one of the more liked drivers in the F1 grid. It's his innate ability to be a good person at the end of the day, which makes him stand out from the rest of the grid.

The German recently announced his retirement from the sport and said in his final note that he was looking forward to the next chapter in his life. He said:

"I love this sport; it has been central to my life since I can remember. But as much as there is life on track, there is my life off track too. Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity. I very much believe in identity by who we are and how we treat others. Who am I? I'm Sebastian, father of three children and husband to a wonderful woman. I am curious and easily fascinated by passionate or skilled people."

He added:

"My passion for racing and F1 comes with lots of time spent away from them and takes a lot of energy. The energy it takes to become one with the car and the team, to chase perfection takes focus and commitment. My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye, and most importantly, being able to learn from them."

Sebastian Vettel looking forward to racing at Spa for last time

Sebastian Vettel is a three-time winner at Spa Francorchamps. This weekend would be the last time the German would race on the historic track. Looking forward to his final race at Spa, Vettel sounded excited, saying:

"It is great to get back to the track after the summer break, and to get going again at Spa is fantastic. This circuit is incredibly fast and has a great flow; and every race here seems to throw up something exciting or unpredictable, which is also great for the fans. I think we have a car that performs well in races, and our team works well operationally, so hopefully we can string together another solid weekend.”

It will be interesting to see what kind of weekend Aston Martin has this time around as the track might not suit their car. Sebastian Vettel (16) is 14th in the driver's standings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav