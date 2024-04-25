Former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel recently described his former rival Lewis Hamilton as the 'Greatest of All Time'.

The two champions shared an intense rivalry that slowly developed into respect and admiration rather than following the bitter route of Hamilton-Rosberg's rivalry. Vettel often spoke highly of his fellow world champion during his final years in the sport and has continued to do so even after retirement.

In a recent quickfire session with Talksport, Sebastian Vettel gave one-word reactions to certain drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, calling him:

"GOAT"

Hamilton has also previously had warm words for his German adversary and backed him as a potential candidate to replace him at Mercedes for the 2025 season. Lewis Hamilton said (via F1.com):

"I would love for Seb to come back. I think he would be an amazing option for the team, to have a multi-world championship-winning driver, someone who’s got amazing values to continue to take this team forwards… I would love it if he came back.”

Lewis Hamilton talks about the qualities he wants in his replacement at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton stated earlier this year that he wanted Mercedes to sign someone who had 'integrity' and 'compassion' and was 'less selfish'.

Hamilton said (via F1.com):

“I think the only thing I really care about is that the team takes on someone with integrity and values that are aligned with the team, where the team is going. Someone with compassion who’s able to work with all these great people, and continue to lift them up."

“As drivers there are some that are more selfish than others, there are some that are good drivers but perhaps not the best within team environments. I don’t know because I’ve not been in with all of them. They’ve already got George and he’s perfect for the team," he added.

Mercedes are yet to decide on their second driver for the 2025 season as Hamilton is set to leave for Ferrari.

It would be interesting to see if the seven-time world champion's recommendation for Sebastian Vettel to join the German team materializes.