Good news for Lewis Hamilton as he gets the upgraded front wing at one of his favorite hunting grounds

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has claimed that Lewis Hamilton would also get the upgraded front wing ahead of the Canadian GP this weekend. The German team had decided to give the upgraded wing to George Russell after the seven-time world champion did not want to take the risk in Monaco.

However, having the upgrades in Montreal would be a huge boost for the F1 legend as the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has been one of his favorite places in the world given the success.

Hamilton has the won Canadian GP seven times in his career, with only Silverstone and Hungary being more successful tracks for him with eight wins at each. He has further amassed three more podiums to his name in his 14 appearances at the track along with six pole positions.

While previewing this weekend's race at the press conference, Wolff spoke about the 'encouraging' weekend in Monaco where the team got a P5 and P7 finish. He said:

"We had an encouraging weekend in Monaco. We continued to make solid progress with our car, improving its overall balance and taking a step closer to those ahead. Both drivers will have the updated front wing in Canada, plus some other development items for this event.

"It offered a small lap time gain around the tight streets of the Principality and should offer greater benefit on upcoming circuits. That said, the picture at the front of the field is incredibly competitive. The field has compressed, and we are under no illusions that others will continue to improve."

Lewis Hamilton hails Mercedes' efforts in his final year

Meanwhile, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has stated that everyone in the factory had been pushing for new components this season.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the 39-year-old said:

“We do have new components coming and that's always an exciting part of the processes, trying lots of different things and then finding out what works and what doesn't. And the fact that we do have kind of a direction forwards, and we've tested it on the simulator, then you're just like itching to get those bits."

Lewis Hamilton added that this part of the season required an 'all hands on deck' approach, adding:

“So they're working, people are really, really pushed. This is the real pushing time for people in terms of spending time at the factory and working to get these things brought earlier. And we need all hands on deck, we know we have that already.”

Mercedes are currently P4 in the Constructor's Championship with 96 points after eight races and two Sprints thus far, putting them 88 points behind McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton is trailing his teammate George Russell in the Driver's Championship in P8 a place behind the young Brit with 42 points compared to Russell's 54.