"Good season, bad season, people get replaced": F1 pundit unimpressed with Alpine's inconsistency due to constant staff changes

F1 analyst Scott Mitchell-Malm reckons Alpine's aim to get out of the midfield is often hampered by their weak personnel structure inside the team. The French team recently had its CEO and team principal removed in the middle of the 2023 F1 season, along with a few other key members of the team.

Speaking on The Race F1 podcast, the F1 pundit explained the troughs and crests the Renault works team has been through in terms of quickly shuffling team members and hoping to have a better season than before. He said:

"It's that reset, isn't it, within the Renault works team cycle? Good season, bad season; people get sacked or replaced; good season probably comes next year or year after. But it won't mean anything; it won't be the confidence-inspiring, 'Yes, this is it, Renault is finally going to break out of that midfield malaise'. It's just not...it's too predictable that this kind of thing happens."

Furthermore, Scott pointed out that Alpine was in a better position in terms of bringing upgrades and gradually improving their car in 2022, something that did not happen in 2023. He said:

"It was disappointing because last year, it did feel like they have got a good handle on regs; they were introducing upgrades, and the upgrades were working pretty much straightaway—everything to improve the car. And that did not happen this year; they were quite disappointed."

The French team ended the 2023 F1 season in sixth place with 120 points, as opposed to the 2022 F1 season, where they secured fourth place with 173 points.

Alpine reveals details about their new 2024 F1 car

Alpine's Technical Director Matt Harman recently revealed details about their 2024 F1 car and how it would be completely new. He claimed that the team is trying to create some space within the car; hence, it could look brand new.

He was quoted as saying by motorsport.com:

“I think that's why for the following year's car, we've had to really unlock some real estate again, which is why the car is completely new, front to back. So I think you'll see that up and down the grid because the car needs to last for a couple of years while we look for the future."

Alpine has not yet announced the launch date of its 2024 F1 car. As of now, only Ferrari has announced the date on which they will unveil their challenger.