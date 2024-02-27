Alpine revealed their pink livery in partnership with BWT, which the team will run for eight Grands Prix in the 2024 F1 season.

In the earlier season, Alpine, who usually follow a blue team livery, ran a pink livery for the first two races. The team initiated this tradition in 2022 for their sponsor BWT, who follow a pink-colored theme. This time, however, the team will be running in this livery for a staggering eight races.

Although the team introduced the car enthusiastically during their reveal earlier this month, fans remained disappointed, and it was the same reaction this time as well.

It is estimated that almost 6 kg of paint is required to paint an F1 car. So, to reduce the overall weight, teams have started to use fewer colors and leave most of the carbon fiber parts unpainted to make the car faster.

But the French team went one step ahead and left most of the car's body black, which annoyed fans. Some found it ironic to call the car pink because there were only traces of this color. One comment read:

"Great, but where's the Pink livery?"

Some fans also mentioned the excess unpainted carbon fiber on the car.

One fan also commented that BWT should "ask for their money" because of the lack of pink on the car.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Alpine reportedly facing troubles with 2024 challenger prior to the season

After the end of the pre-season testing in Bahrain, Auto Motor und Sport reported that Alpine's A524 was "overweight and aerodynamically inefficient." Furthermore, it was also slow on both long runs and single-lap, which will affect its performance during the length of a race.

Their driver Pierre Gasly didn't sound too optimistic talking about the car either. Speaking with Sky after the pre-season testing, he revealed that the car does not look in good shape:

"To be fair I haven't really focussed on others because there's been so much going on our side. I don't think we look great. But at the same time, we still have a couple of days to really understand everything we've done. We've put the car upside down, and done a lot of tests."

Alpine were also not competitive enough during the 2023 F1 season when compared to their competitors. McLaren, who finished the championship behind them in 2022 was able to develop enough to finish the season in fourth place. Meanwhile Aston Martin, too, finished in fifth place, and behind them was the French outfit.