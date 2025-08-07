Guenther Steiner addresses if Charles Leclerc is fed up of Ferrari

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner delivered his verdict on the Charles Leclerc - Ferrari situation, hinting that the "golden boy" has nothing to be frustrated with the team.

Ad

Ferrari signed Leclerc in the 2019 season, and he began delivering impressive performances almost immediately. He is one of the most competitive drivers on the current grid. However, the team has never remained competitive enough to get him close to winning the world championship. He did finish the 2022 season in second place, but that was the closest that he has been.

Earlier this season, rumors of Leclerc looking to move to another team floated around the Paddock, considering Ferrari's performance so far in the season. While he came out and confirmed that he was planning to stay with the team, there seems to be a general understanding of his frustration with the team.

Ad

Trending

However, Guenther Steiner painted a different picture when he was asked about Leclerc's situation within the team. He stated that there seems to be no reason for him to leave Ferrari, considering his pay, how much he's loved within the team, and the occasional victories.

I mean, I would be the first one to say to Charles, maybe look around and go somewhere," Steiner said (via The Red Flags Podcast). "He loves it there. They love him. Italy loves him. I mean, he gets a new Ferrari every year, gets paid well, you know. It's the golden boy at Ferrari, cannot do anything wrong."

Ad

"Won races, is winning races in Ferraris. he's very young, good looking kid, you know. What more does he want? Why would he go anywhere? I mean, nobody blames Charles for not winning the championship."

Leclerc has been pushing the most out of the car this season as well, having put it on the podium multiple times, which has helped Ferrari hold onto second place in the championship.

Ad

Charles Leclerc optimistic for the remainder of the 2025 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the 2025 F1 Hungarian GP weekend (Getty Images)

Despite multiple upgrades, Ferrari didn't match the pace of the leading McLarens. As a matter of fact, there seemed to be no improvement against their competitors. But Leclerc did showcase a very strong pace in Hungary earlier. He had a race-winning pace, but his car suffered from an issue and he dropped to fourth place.

Ad

At the same time, Lewis Hamilton had been suffering since Spa. He faced two consecutive early qualifying exits and was seemingly dejected with his performance.

However, Charles Leclerc still holds a bit of optimism from this season. Speaking to the media, he mentioned that he wants to see both himself and Lewis finish ahead. He also claimed that the second half of the season, after the summer break, would be better.

Ad

"At the end we are one team, and as much as I want to finish in front of Lewis, I want both of us to be successful, and Ferrari to be successful," Charles Leclerc said. Obviously, this weekend has been a tough one for Lewis, but I have no doubt it is a one-off."

Ad

He added:

"I am sure the second part of the season will be a lot more positive."

There seems to be no way for Ferrari to win the championship this season. However, both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc can taste a few victories this season if the team manages to deliver the right car. Currently, the SF-25 seems to have a very narrow working window, but that can be improved with further upgrades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and has pursued a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More